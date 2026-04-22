TCNJ Business Students Take the Stage at MOBTC to Explore Empathy in the AI Era

TCNJ Business Students Take the Stage at MOBTC to Explore Empathy in the AI Era

Dr. Susan Hume Featured on WalletHub

Associate Professor of Finance Dr. Susan Hume was recently featured in WalletHub, where she shared insights on the evolving U.S. credit card industry.

In her commentary, Dr. Hume explains that the credit card market remains highly concentrated, with a small number of major issuers and networks dominating the space, a structure that has existed for decades. She also highlights the continued popularity of rewards programs, which play a major role in driving consumer engagement and industry growth.

Looking ahead, Dr. Hume notes that credit card revenues are expected to grow significantly, fueled by increased e-commerce activity and expanded use in business transactions. At the same time, emerging technologies like digital wallets and the rise of fintech companies are beginning to reshape the payments landscape.

Her insights underscore both the strength of the current credit card system and the gradual shift toward new forms of payment, offering a valuable perspective on where the industry is headed.

Read the full WalletHub article to learn more!