TCNJ Business Students Take the Stage at MOBTC to Explore Empathy in the AI Era

TCNJ Business Students Take the Stage at MOBTC to Explore Empathy in the AI Era

Celebrating Excellence: The 3rd Annual TCNJ Real Estate Case Competition

On April 22, 2026, the TCNJ Real Estate Club reached a new milestone, successfully hosting their third annual Real Estate Case Competition! This year’s event showcased the incredible talent, analytical rigor, and professional drive of our students as they tackled a complex, real-world real estate challenge.

The Challenge: 90 E. Halsey Corporate Center

Organized by Claudia Malkinski (Senior, Accounting) and Daniel Cohen (Junior, Finance), this year’s competition focused on the 90 E. Halsey Corporate Center in Parsippany, NJ.

Participating teams were tasked with evaluating a multi-tenant office asset characterized by its flexible zoning. Students had to think like real-world investors, identifying specific value-enhancement opportunities and developing comprehensive investment recommendations that included:



Detailed Valuation Analyses: Determining the true market worth of the asset.

Determining the true market worth of the asset. Financing Considerations: Navigating the complexities of capital structures.

Navigating the complexities of capital structures. Strategic Planning: Crafting actionable plans to optimize cash flow and long-term asset value.

And the Winner Is…

The competition was fierce, with every submission demonstrating a high level of insight and creativity. However, one team’s exceptional work stood out.

Congratulations to our 2026 Winning Team: Michael Giancaspro (Senior, Finance) Nicholas Candiloros (Senior, Marketing) Vincent Rizzi (Senior, Finance)

Your professionalism and depth of analysis were truly outstanding—well done!

Gratitude to Our Sponsors & Supporters

An event like this is only possible through the generous support of our alumni and industry partners. We would like to extend a sincere thank you to our sponsors: Jeremy Neuer ’96, JLL, Stephen Feinberg ’10, Saxum Real Estate, Peter Crovo, Seagis Property Group, Marc Duval ’08, JLL, and Eric Szabo ’97, Senior Lecturer at TCNJ School of Business.

We also owe a special debt of gratitude to Dr. Seung Hee Choi, Chair of Finance, and the TCNJ School of Business for their unwavering support in bringing this vision to life.

Finally, we want to thank our judges, Peter Crovo, Scott Belfer, and James Keenoy ’07. Thank you for your time, your expertise, and your commitment to mentoring the next generation of real estate leaders.

To every student who participated: thank you. Your hard work is what makes this club thrive. We are already looking forward to growing this competition and seeing what you can achieve in the years ahead!