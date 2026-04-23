TCNJ Business Students Take the Stage at MOBTC to Explore Empathy in the AI Era

In an era increasingly defined by digital interaction and artificial intelligence, a group of TCNJ School of Business students is advocating for a “return to analog” to preserve the human element of leadership.

On April 17, 2026, four TCNJ students presented their interactive session, “Back to Basics… Return to Analog? Let’s Play a Game! Developing Empathy in the Era of AI,” at the Mid-Atlantic Organizational Behavior Teaching Conference (MOBTC).

Bridging the Gap: Research & Interactive Learning

The session was born from a proposal by Professor Waheeda Lillevik (Management Department) and student Francisco Guerra. The team explored how the rapid growth of AI in educational and professional settings has reshaped human connection, often at the expense of empathy and equity.

The student-led presentation featured a deep dive into the research and the facilitation of a game-based activity:

The Research: Megan Folina, Riley Manfredi, and Calista Jaensch provided critical context on the negative effects of AI on learning, highlighting why interpersonal skills and empathy are more vital for today’s leaders than ever before.

provided critical context on the negative effects of AI on learning, highlighting why interpersonal skills and empathy are more vital for today’s leaders than ever before. The Activity: Participants engaged in a “game-play” experience designed to highlight power dynamics and decision-making, allowing them to navigate different identities and emotional experiences.

A Professional Audience, A Professional Performance

What made this presentation particularly notable was the audience. Rather than presenting to their peers, the students facilitated the session for a room full of seasoned academics and industry professionals.

“Students were not presenting to other students—they presented in front of a professional audience,” noted Professor Lillevik. “They did a phenomenal job and the praise we received was so high from the participants, mostly area professors.”

The impact was immediate. One attendee even remarked that if she had students of this caliber, she would never have retired!

Meet the Student Presenters

We are incredibly proud of these students for representing the TCNJ School of Business on a professional stage:



Francisco Guerra (Senior, Human Resource Management)

(Senior, Human Resource Management) Megan Folina (Senior, Management)

(Senior, Management) Riley Manfredi (Junior, Human Resource Management)

(Junior, Human Resource Management) Calista Jaensch (Senior, Human Resource Management)

The Power of Mentorship

For Professor Lillevik, the conference was about more than just delivering a presentation; it was about the power of undergraduate mentorship.

“Mentoring and coaching undergraduate students provides opportunity for and inspires confidence in them,” Lillevik shared. “My benefit is simply the ability to showcase TCNJ School of Business’s wonderful students to the rest of the world. I always believe in bringing people up with me to share in the learnings and opportunities.”

Congratulations to Francisco, Megan, Riley, and Calista on this outstanding achievement!