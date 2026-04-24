Kenvue Guest Speakers Inspire TCNJ Supply Chain Students with Career Insights

On March 9th, Dr. Wang’s MGT 498 Supply Chain Strategies class welcomed four guest speakers from Kenvue (Ethan Saul, Cate Dragani, Jordan Russell-Eaton, and Monica Nadolina) for an engaging and informative session with 28 management major students in attendance. The speakers introduced Kenvue and shared insights into the company’s mission, culture, and available internship and co-op opportunities. The presentation was followed by a lively Q&A session, where students actively participated and gained valuable career advice. The event fostered strong enthusiasm among attendees, with several students pursuing follow-up opportunities, including applications for internships and full-time positions at Kenvue.