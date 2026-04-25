TCNJ Business Students Take the Stage at MOBTC to Explore Empathy in the AI Era

TCNJ Business Students Take the Stage at MOBTC to Explore Empathy in the AI Era

TCNJ Accounting Students Drive Record-Breaking Success for Mercer County VITA Program

The College of New Jersey’s School of Business is celebrating a “record year” for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, thanks to the tireless efforts of student volunteers and the leadership of Professor Maria Domingo. The VITA Program is operated by the United Way of Mercer County, and is a free tax program (VITA-Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) offering families and individuals making less than $67,000 free tax return preparation by trained and IRS-certified volunteers.



By the Numbers: Impact and Excellence

Working through the Mercer County United Way, TCNJ accounting students demonstrated that their classroom learning has profound real-world applications. This year, the group collectively prepared at least 352 tax returns, accounting for approximately 15% of the county’s overall total.

The coordinator of the Mercer County program praised the students’ performance, noting: “The TCNJ students put up BIG numbers… We had a record year and without the continued student support, there is no way we get to that total.”

From the Classroom to the Community

The VITA program provides a unique form of experiential learning, allowing students to gain hands-on professional experience while providing a vital service to local residents. This commitment to community outreach did not go unnoticed by the college’s top administration.

After receiving news of the program’s success, President Michael Bernstein shared his personal congratulations with Interim Dean Sunita Ahlawat and Professor Maria Domingo.

“I was delighted and inspired to learn this news,” President Bernstein wrote. “I salute you, our School of Business, and our students in this tremendous effort at community outreach… And I send my congratulations to Maria Domingo!“

Looking Ahead

As the School of Business celebrates this achievement, plans are already in motion for the next tax season. The United Way is already looking forward to the annual “pitch” speech this fall to recruit the next wave of talented TCNJ volunteers.

Congratulations to Professor Domingo and all the students who dedicated their time and expertise to making this record-breaking year possible!