TCNJ Business Students Take the Stage at MOBTC to Explore Empathy in the AI Era

TCNJ Business Students Take the Stage at MOBTC to Explore Empathy in the AI Era

Celebrating Excellence: School of Business Honors Class of 2026 at Senior Awards Ceremony

On April 29, 2026, the School of Business community gathered to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our graduating seniors. The evening served as a moment to pause and recognize the dedication, leadership, and academic rigor that have defined this cohort’s journey.

“Over the past year, I’ve had a front-row seat to what our students have been doing—and it’s a lot,” noted Interim Dean Sunita Ahlawat during her opening remarks. “Not just checking boxes—you’ve been engaged, stretched, and you’ve delivered”.

The evening’s most prestigious recognition, the Neil Gaston Achievement Award, was presented to Isabelle Saia for her exceptional academic record, leadership, and personal character.

Other major award recipients included:

Appraisal Economics Valuation Award: Janelly Ramirez

Alyssa Ruggieri ’09 Scholar Award: Sarah Atia

Dr. Hossein Nouri Award for Excellence in Collegiality and Service: Grace Raber

In a particularly special moment, the School of Business Outstanding Service Award—an honor established by Interim Dean Sunita Ahlawat—was awarded to Salley Salley. “This award recognizes a student who has demonstrated exceptional dedication through selfless volunteerism in support of the school and its community”, read Stephanie Horner, Assistant to the Dean.

The faculty also recognized the top three students in each department based on cumulative GPA:

Department 1st Honors 2nd Honors 3rd Honors Accounting Megan Esser Elena Farsaris John O’Donnell Economics Ryan Thalwitzer Gavin Formon Colin O’Leary Finance John DiCostanzo Owen Riordan Ivanna Ivzovych Management Megan Folina Frank Cruciata Anthony Micale Interdisciplinary Business Harrison Fehn Sara Levin Dhrithi Manjunath Marketing Sarah Atia Seth Camacho Jenna Uster

Beyond the classroom, our students have demonstrated a deep commitment to the School of Business community through their roles in various student organizations. This year, the Student Leadership Recognition Award was presented to several individuals who went above and beyond to foster engagement and professional growth among their peers.

Recipient Student Organization Alison Sehnert American Marketing Association Nomar Arias Association of Latino Professionals for America Karina Yermachenkova Beta Alpha Psi Elena Farsaris Beta Gamma Sigma Megan Folina CEO Peer Mentors James Johnson Delta Sigma Pi Ryan Thalwitzer Economics Club Stephen Harvey Financial Management Association Benjamin Roytman Institute of Management Accountants Student Chapter John DiCostanzo Lions Consulting Club Max Nasjletti Lions on Wall Street Ryan Morici Lions on Wall Street Salley Salley National Association of Black Accountants Nicholas Candiloros Real Estate Club S’mannthuh Smallwood School of Business Inclusion Council Madeleine Spindler Women in Business

In a special segment hosted by Beta Gamma Sigma, students had the opportunity to honor the faculty who made a profound impact on their education:

Most Inspirational Instructor: Professor Alberto Carbonilla Most Helpful Advising: Professor Maria Domingo Virginia Dietrich Award (Impactful Adjunct): Dr. Mark Tarallo Most Engaging Classroom Environment: Professor Alberto Carbonilla

Interim Dean Sunita Ahlawat closed the evening by reminding the graduates to savor their success while keeping their eyes on the horizon. “To our students: You’re not quite at the finish line yet,” she said. “There are still a few days to go, and we’ll see you again at commencement. But moments like this are worth pausing for”.



The School of Business extends one final congratulations to all of our 2026 award recipients. We also wish to thank the families, friends, faculty, and staff whose support and guidance helped make these achievements possible.



We look forward to celebrating with the entire graduating class again very soon at commencement!