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Celebrating Excellence: School of Business Honors Class of 2026 at Senior Awards Ceremony

On April 29, 2026, the School of Business community gathered to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our graduating seniors. The evening served as a moment to pause and recognize the dedication, leadership, and academic rigor that have defined this cohort’s journey.

“Over the past year, I’ve had a front-row seat to what our students have been doing—and it’s a lot,” noted Interim Dean Sunita Ahlawat during her opening remarks. “Not just checking boxes—you’ve been engaged, stretched, and you’ve delivered”.

Female standing in front of a sign with the TCNJ School of Business logo holding an award for the Neil Gaston Student Achievement Award.

The evening’s most prestigious recognition, the Neil Gaston Achievement Award, was presented to Isabelle Saia for her exceptional academic record, leadership, and personal character.

Other major award recipients included:

In a particularly special moment, the School of Business Outstanding Service Award—an honor established by Interim Dean Sunita Ahlawat—was awarded to Salley Salley. “This award recognizes a student who has demonstrated exceptional dedication through selfless volunteerism in support of the school and its community”, read Stephanie Horner, Assistant to the Dean.

Male dressed in a suit standing in front of a sign with the TCNJ Business logo holding an award for Outstanding Service.

The faculty also recognized the top three students in each department based on cumulative GPA:

Department1st Honors2nd Honors3rd Honors
AccountingMegan EsserElena FarsarisJohn O’Donnell
EconomicsRyan ThalwitzerGavin FormonColin O’Leary
FinanceJohn DiCostanzoOwen RiordanIvanna Ivzovych
ManagementMegan FolinaFrank CruciataAnthony Micale
Interdisciplinary BusinessHarrison FehnSara LevinDhrithi Manjunath
MarketingSarah AtiaSeth CamachoJenna Uster

Beyond the classroom, our students have demonstrated a deep commitment to the School of Business community through their roles in various student organizations. This year, the Student Leadership Recognition Award was presented to several individuals who went above and beyond to foster engagement and professional growth among their peers.

RecipientStudent Organization
Alison SehnertAmerican Marketing Association
Nomar AriasAssociation of Latino Professionals for America
Karina YermachenkovaBeta Alpha Psi
Elena FarsarisBeta Gamma Sigma
Megan FolinaCEO Peer Mentors
James JohnsonDelta Sigma Pi
Ryan ThalwitzerEconomics Club
Stephen HarveyFinancial Management Association
Benjamin RoytmanInstitute of Management Accountants Student Chapter
John DiCostanzoLions Consulting Club
Max NasjlettiLions on Wall Street
Ryan MoriciLions on Wall Street
Salley SalleyNational Association of Black Accountants
Nicholas CandilorosReal Estate Club
S’mannthuh SmallwoodSchool of Business Inclusion Council
Madeleine SpindlerWomen in Business

In a special segment hosted by Beta Gamma Sigma, students had the opportunity to honor the faculty who made a profound impact on their education:

Three people (two males dressed in suits, one female in a dress and coat) standing in front of a sign with the TCNJ Business logo holding awards received.

Most Inspirational Instructor: Professor Alberto Carbonilla

Most Helpful Advising: Professor Maria Domingo

Virginia Dietrich Award (Impactful Adjunct): Dr. Mark Tarallo

Most Engaging Classroom Environment: Professor Alberto Carbonilla

Interim Dean Sunita Ahlawat closed the evening by reminding the graduates to savor their success while keeping their eyes on the horizon. “To our students: You’re not quite at the finish line yet,” she said. “There are still a few days to go, and we’ll see you again at commencement. But moments like this are worth pausing for”.

The School of Business extends one final congratulations to all of our 2026 award recipients. We also wish to thank the families, friends, faculty, and staff whose support and guidance helped make these achievements possible.

We look forward to celebrating with the entire graduating class again very soon at commencement!