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Top 1% in the State: Meet Our NJCBAA Inductees

Academic excellence and leadership were the themes of the day on May 1, 2026, as the NJCBAA honored the brightest undergraduate business minds in New Jersey.

A young woman, Claudia Malkinski from The College of New Jersey, smiling and holding a Certificate of Achievement from the New Jersey Collegiate Business Administration Association. She is standing next to a woman with dark hair and glasses in a formal room with ornate wood paneling.

Our very own Claudia Malkinski and Ryan Thalwitzer joined the ranks of the NJCBAA Honor Society—a distinction held by only the top 1% of business students statewide.

At a ceremony held at the NJ State House, these two exceptional individuals were recognized among the elite business students in New Jersey. Accompanied by Interim Dean Dr. Sunita Ahlawat, Claudia and Ryan represented our college with distinction, proving that leadership and academic rigor go hand-in-hand.

Ryan S. Thalwitzer from The College of New Jersey smiling and holding his NJCBAA Certificate of Achievement while wearing a blue honor cord. He is standing next to a dark-haired woman in a professional setting with ornate wooden architecture.

Congratulations, Claudia and Ryan!

A large group of students and faculty pose for a commemorative photo during the NJCBAA induction ceremony. The group is gathered in a grand, circular room with ornate wood desks, a patterned blue carpet, and high ceilings. Many students are wearing blue honor cords over their professional attire.