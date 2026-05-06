Top 1% in the State: Meet Our NJCBAA Inductees

Academic excellence and leadership were the themes of the day on May 1, 2026, as the NJCBAA honored the brightest undergraduate business minds in New Jersey.
Our very own Claudia Malkinski and Ryan Thalwitzer joined the ranks of the NJCBAA Honor Society—a distinction held by only the top 1% of business students statewide.
At a ceremony held at the NJ State House, these two exceptional individuals were recognized among the elite business students in New Jersey. Accompanied by Interim Dean Dr. Sunita Ahlawat, Claudia and Ryan represented our college with distinction, proving that leadership and academic rigor go hand-in-hand.
Congratulations, Claudia and Ryan!