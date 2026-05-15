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Business Student Brinda Patel Published in NJ Spotlight News

Marketing senior Brinda Patel was recently published in NJ Spotlight News through the Statehouse Reporting Project, a collaborative initiative involving collegiate journalism programs across the country. Her article explored the growing use of automated license-plate readers and the ongoing policy discussions surrounding data privacy, law enforcement, and public surveillance technology.

The piece examined how lawmakers in New Jersey and across the country are considering legislation related to how license-plate reader data is collected, stored, and shared. Through interviews with legislators, legal advocates, and policy experts, Patel highlighted the broader debate over how the technology should be used beyond traditional traffic monitoring and public safety applications.

Patel’s reporting appeared alongside contributions from student journalists representing universities nationwide, reflecting the collaborative and professional nature of the project. Being published while still a student is a significant achievement and highlights Patel’s strong investigative reporting and commitment to covering complex public policy issues.

Read the full article to learn more about the ongoing discussions surrounding license-plate reader technology and privacy legislation.