Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders: Our Students Excel at the 2026 NABA National Convention

Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders: Our Students Excel at the 2026 NABA National Convention

We are incredibly proud to have recently funded a talented group of students to attend the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) 2026 National Convention & Expo in Las Vegas. Centered around the powerful theme “We Invest Now” (WIN), the convention offered five curated attendee journeys—SHAPE, INFLUENCE, BUILD, and dedicated Student and Professional Tracks. From June 1–5, our students immersed themselves in workshops covering career advancement, technical skills like Excel and AI usage, and critical thinking.

The convention proved to be a profound turning point for our students, catalyzing academic shifts, career opportunities, and invaluable chapter bonding.

Here are the key highlights from their transformative week in Las Vegas:

The massive Exhibit Hall and Expo provided a scale of networking our students had never experienced before. Rather than mere transactional interactions, they engaged in deep, meaningful conversations with top-tier firms. Attendees took advantage of critical career-readiness resources, including professional LinkedIn headshots sponsored by Wells Fargo. The convention sparked immediate career momentum, including student Sidney Gouin landing an internship interview on-site just by connecting with a professional. Students forged direct lines of communication with representatives from PwC, the IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) division, and the Vice President of Robert Hall, who offered guidance on 5-to-10-year career planning and potential pathways into the FBI.

Seeing a massive room filled with successful Black professionals navigating the same career paths provided a level of motivation that simply cannot be manufactured. The impact of the CPA and accounting sessions was so profound that it inspired student Isaac Oduro to consider switching their minor to accounting and pursuing a Master’s degree, citing the field’s clear stability and demand. A major highlight was the Leadership, Resilience, & Reinvention event featuring Bozoma Saint John. Her powerful message about staying true to oneself and knowing “you belong in the spaces that you are in” deeply validated our student leaders.

While the students entered the convention as peers, they left as a tightly knit, collaborative team. The trip gave the newly formed Executive Board the perfect space to decompress, align their vision, and build a cohesive bond that will elevate their leadership this coming academic year. Our students exchanged ideas on chapter growth with NABA chapters from other regions, including Florida and New York City, forming lasting relationships that will foster future collaborations.

In the Students’ Own Words:

“The community aspect of NABA became very real on this trip… It was more than a convention—it was a turning point for our chapter and for a lot of us personally.”



“I returned from the convention with a broader perspective, new connections, and a renewed motivation to excel academically and professionally.”

“I gained so much from having the opportunity to take advantage of our resources in the best way and hope that we can continue attending conferences and expanding our organization and professional connections.”

“Thank you to the donors and School of Business for making this possible, it’s through this that students can create a successful future for themselves.”

A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Donors and Alumni

An experiential milestone of this magnitude would not have been possible without the immense generosity of our alumni and donors. By investing in these students today, you have directly fueled a successful future where they can confidently step forward as powerhouse business leaders.



Thank you for helping us prove that when We Invest Now, our students WIN!