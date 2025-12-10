Business Student Advisory Board (BSAB)

The Dean’s Business Student Advisory Board (BSAB) is composed of members of all student organizations within the School of Business. The students are our primary stakeholders, and their representatives meet with the Dean and school administrators four (4) times during the academic year. The purpose of this council is to involve students in the short and long-range planning processes of the School of Business.

Student Organization Presidents are responsible for:

Update the school administration on changes to the EBoard and BSAB representative.

Ensure the organization’s BSAB representative or designee attends each of the four meetings.

Complete the BSAB Monthly Reporting Form to report all organization activities.

Complete the BSAB Annual Report Form at the end of the academic year.

AY25-25 Meeting Schedule: