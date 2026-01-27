ELEVATE Faculty Recognition Program

Program Mission

To celebrate faculty excellence and amplify their voices, fostering a culture of appreciation and making their collective impact more visible across the university and beyond.

Program Vision

A School of Business culture where every faculty member is seen, valued, and celebrated for their transformative contributions to their fields and our students.

Program Pillars

Amplification

We will use social media, newsletters, and the web to ensure everyone sees the great work being done by our amazing faculty.

Authenticity

Focusing on the “why” behind the work, we will highlight our faculty’s passion for teaching, the spark of a research discovery, or the drive to mentor students.

Inclusivity

Excellence at the School of Business is multi-faceted. ELEVATE is committed to recognizing impact in all its forms—from groundbreaking scholarly research and innovative classroom pedagogy, to impactful community service and mentorship that changes student lives.

Community

Recognition is a collective effort. We aim to build a “culture of the shout-out,” where peers and students are encouraged to nominate faculty, ensuring that appreciation becomes a shared value within the School of Business.

Recognizing Faculty

Students Has a faculty member changed your perspective or gone the extra mile to help you succeed? Have they sparked a new passion or changed the way you see the business world? Maybe it was a lecture that finally made a complex concept click, or a project that pushed you to think like a CEO. Our faculty work tirelessly to prepare you for what’s next. Now, you have the power to amplify their impact. Nominate a faculty member for the ELEVATE Faculty Recognition Program. Tell us how their teaching has shaped your journey at TCNJ!

Faculty – Peers You know the dedication it takes to move from a draft to a high-impact publication, to secure a grant, present at a major conference, or publish in a top-tier journal—these aren’t just individual wins; they define the reputation of our School. If a colleague has reached a professional milestone that deserves a broader audience, help us highlight their accomplishment by submitting the ELEVATE Faculty Recognition Form. Your submission ensures that the scholarly excellence of your peers is recognized across TCNJ and the wider business community.

Staff & Administrators Whether it’s a faculty member who always volunteers for Lions Day, provides crucial support for student advising, or offers a helping hand, their dedication defines our community. As staff and administrators, we see this ‘extra mile’ work every day. Submit an ELEVATE Faculty Recognition Form today and let their hard work shine!

ELEVATE Yourself

Have you implemented a new technology in your classroom, redesigned a challenging module, or found a creative way to engage students with real-world projects? Have you had a new publication accepted, received a grant, or presented at a conference? We want to hear about the work you are passionate about. Sharing your accomplishments allows us to celebrate your creativity and inspires your colleagues to try new things. Your accomplishments are the heartbeat of our mission. Share these “wins” by submitting an ELEVATE Faculty Recognition Self-Nomination form so we can share and celebrate these milestones with you!