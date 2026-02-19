Spring 2026 ELEVATE Faculty Recognition

Dr. Abdus Shahid Dr. Shahid exemplifies outstanding dedication to student success and excellence in accounting education. He consistently goes above and beyond to support students, making every effort to ensure they understand complex concepts and feel confident in their academic progress. His work has significantly strengthened the accounting curriculum, especially in helping students prepare successfully for the CPA exam. Alumni feedback repeatedly highlights how well his courses prepared them for professional success, with many expressing deep appreciation for his mentorship and instruction. He is known for his friendly demeanor and is always willing to support colleagues and the department whenever needed. With over 30 years at TCNJ, Dr. Shahid is widely respected as an outstanding teacher and a valued member of the TCNJ community.

Dr. Thomas Patrick Dr. Patrick’s impact on students extends far beyond a single course or semester. It is a lifelong influence that shapes careers, confidence, and professional identity. Alumni consistently credit his Valuation/FIN 430 with introducing them to business valuation as a profession, equipping them with real-world analytical rigor, and preparing them to excel immediately in the finance industry. Many graduates built entire careers in valuation after discovering the field through Dr. Patrick’s teaching, with several returning to TCNJ specifically to recruit students from his classes because of the exceptional preparation they receive. Through decades of dedication, Dr. Patrick has not only taught valuation concepts, but has fundamentally shaped how students think, analyze, and operate as finance professionals.

The enduring success and loyalty of his alumni speak for themselves.

“I made my career in the valuation industry, so the Valuation class taught by Dr. Patrick was extremely relevant.”

“FIN 430 w/ Patrick – The comparison of valuation between other similar industries helped me realize just how complex and intensive a valuation is and it’s important in real life.”

“The finance valuation capstone is also a core topic that I think is important to understand in the industry.”

“Business Valuation Course – Led me to pursue this field for my career. Never knew it existed as a profession. Now as a graduate, I come back to TCNJ and heavily recruit from this class.”

“Business Valuation provided me with a good basic understanding of financial modeling and valuation metrics. My first career out of TCNJ was in Business Valuation, so I found this to be very helpful.”

“TCNJ students looking to do business valuations have a MAJOR step up on all other grads, even those from ivy league schools, because of this course.”

“My first year finance course at Columbia Business School was structured in much the same way as the TCNJ Business Valuation class, which made the transition seamless.”

Dr. Linghui (Lynn) Tang Dr. Tang was a great mentor to me when I was her research assistant. She was very understanding and willing to answer my questions in immense detail. We were fortunate enough for the opportunity to present our findings at the EURAM conference in Italy this past summer. At the conference, Dr. Tang explained unfamiliar terms to me during other people’s presentations and raised insightful points to other researchers in the same category as ours relating to sustainability.

Dr. Tang worked with me to publish a Economics paper in an academic journal. Since it was partially based on my senior thesis paper, me and Dr. Tang have worked on this continuously for several years. It was accepted and published late last year. I could not even hope to have done this without the work and support she has done. Additionally she has assisted me greatly by providing a reference for my law school admission and bar license.

Dr. Tang has consistently engaged undergraduate and graduate students in her research. The paper she co-authored with Vincent Aprile (TCNJ’21) was published in the American Journal of Business in 2025. She also presented a paper with Kate Siedelhofer (TCNJ’26) in the 2025 European Academy of Conference held in University of Florence in June 2025. Since 2020, Dr. Tang has organized the annual Symposium on Sustainability and Inclusive Growth in New Jersey (SIGNJ) with TCNJ MBA students. This event has brought together academia, business leaders, and government representatives to present research and foster dialogue on strategically important industries in New Jersey and the US.