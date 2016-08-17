Mayo Business Plan Competition

The Mayo Business Plan Competition is designed to increase student appreciation for the challenge of developing a viable business. Through an iterative process the MBPC recognizes those students best able to articulate a plan that addresses these challenges. In recognition of both the time involved and difficulty of the task, the competition provides a substantial reward for the successful teams.

Participants: All TCNJ students from ALL majors are welcome to participate. Students with ideas that translate into viable business products or services can come from virtually any School and major. Each team must be comprised of no less than two and no more than four current TCNJ students.

Sponsoring Donors: The School of Business thanks Professor Herbert B. Mayo for establishing and supporting the Mayo Business Plan Competition and Eric Szabo ’97 for his generous support.