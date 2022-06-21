As per the School of Business’s strategic plan, we value high-quality teaching and research in a community that promotes lifelong learning and strives to make a positive societal impact.
In the News
- 2024 – 2025 Student Investment Fund
- Dr. Lou Tucci co-published “Invasive Privacy Policies in Downloading TikTok”, in the Atlantic Marketing Journal, March 2025
- Dr. Alan Chernoff Receives Award for Best Research Paper at the AOBR Fall International Conference
- Marc Monseau to Moderate Expert Panel on “Battling Misinformation in the Age of AI”
- School of Business Faculty Member & Student to Present Paper on Green Policies and Renewable Energy in Electricity Generation at the EURAM in Florence, Italy
- Professor Susanna Monseau co-published “Cleaner Clothes: The EU Textile Strategy and Sustainability in the Textile Supply Chain” in the Georgia Journal of International and Comparative Law
- Professors Jingyi Duan and Jean Brechman published a research article entitled “The effects of influencer marketing on purchase intention: exploring the roles of materialism, envy and wishful identification,” in the Journal of Marketing & Theory Practice
- TCNJ School of Business Professor Presents on Microaggressions at NAPAHE
- Grant Awarded to Support VR in the Business Classroom
- TCNJ Foundation’s Student Investment Fund provides real-world experience while serving the community
- Dr. O’Grady Presents Research on Environmental Economics
- Business Faculty Presents NJM Insurance Group Urban Innovation Fund Lecture
- TCNJ is recognized as one of the best colleges for student voting. Here’s why. If the future is female, the future is now at TCNJ
- Dr. Naples publishes on the economic impact of drug decriminalization in NJ
- TCNJ Business to Host International Multi-Level Marketing and Consumer Harm Conference
- 2023 Student Investment Fund
- Jacob Boyle and Ryan Chiu’s pint-sized prototype aims to improve mental health care on a personal level
The School of Business is proud to be accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Earning AACSB accreditation signifies a business school’s commitment to strategic management, learner success, thought leadership, and societal impact. The documents demonstrate the School’s impact on society through community engagement, curriculum, research, and strategy.