2020 – 2025 TCNJ School of Business Strategic Plan

Focusing on High-Impact Learning

$850,000 The Herbert B. Mayo Student Investment Fund: Students manage a significant, real-money investment portfolio for the TCNJ Foundation. The fund not only generates returns, but funds scholarships for local students.

$60,000 Mayo Business Plan Competition:

high-profile, annual competition where students develop and present viable business plans to a panel of investors and business leaders and $60,000 in total prize money

Unique Learning Opportunities

Approximately 80% of our students complete at least one internship before graduation. We have 25 business-specific study abroad programs available, such as, Lions in London, Prague, Milan, Costa Rica, Ghana, Ireland.

Innovative & Award Winning Faculty

Professor Susanna Monseau: Fulbright Scholar studying the effects of trademark law on sustainable fashion Alan Chernoff: Won the Best Paper Award from ABOR for his paper “Beneath the Crypto Currents” Fuhe Jin: Invited to join the Harvard Business Review’s Advisory Council Michele Naples: Developed a faculty-led study abroad program in Ghana

Our Mission

We educate learners to become successful professionals and socially responsible citizens poised for positions of leadership. We contribute to the expansion of business and economics knowledge through theoretical, applied and pedagogical research, consistent with the TCNJ teacher-scholar model.

Our Vision

The School of Business at TCNJ aspires to become a premier business school amongst regional public schools, the top choice of learners seeking a business education in NJ, and the first choice of employers seeking business graduates.

School of Business Values

Building upon The College of New Jersey’s values, the School of Business uses these principles to guide its Mission and Strategic Plan.

Excellence We prepare learners for a complex, technological, global, and multicultural business environment. We value high-quality teaching and research in a community that promotes lifelong learning and strives to make a positive societal impact.

Engagement We serve our community by building strong relationships with business and local entities, contributing to business and economics knowledge, and providing research and professional opportunities to our learners.

Integrity We act in an ethical, honest manner and communicate truthfully. We accept responsibility for our actions and inactions.

Inclusiveness We believe the diversity of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni is an asset and are committed to listening and respecting all stakeholder voices, while continuously broadening a vibrant community.

Strategic Goals

Our strength at the TCNJ School of Business comes from our outstanding faculty, who are master teacher-scholars, incredibly motivated students, and an exceptional, highly connected alumni network dedicated to mentoring the next generation of business leaders.

Goal I: Academic

Enhance undergraduate and graduate education to continually improve high quality and innovative academic experience.

Objectives:

Degree program level review of our undergraduate programs based on industry feedback, benchmarking, assessment data, and stakeholder input. Increase experiential learning opportunities. Foster a learning environment that develops empowered and informed learners who are accountable for themselves, their conduct, and help shape the ethical values needed in a democratic nation and the career environment. Faculty will identify/propose new certification models to improve skills and reinforce learning for applications in problem solving. Prepare learners to be proficient with data- driven decision making. Expansion and enhancement for the Global Business & Study Abroad Programs, and the international components in our courses. Increase enrollment & retention in our MBA, graduate and certificate programs, including partnerships with key employers.

We successfully increased student participation across nearly all experiential learning opportunities this period. However, participation in external business competitions did not meet its target, and will be a key focus for increased promotional and support efforts in the next planning cycle.

TCNJ Foundation’s Student Investment Fund Provides Real-World Experience While Serving the Community

The TCNJ Foundation’s Herbert B. Mayo Student Investment Fund is giving finance students real-world experience in the art of investing while making a difference in the local community by generating scholarships for students in Ewing. The fund, which tasks the student portfolio managers with monitoring current market conditions and enforcing compliance with investment objectives, was initially created in 2000 by a gift from a faculty member, Herbert B. Mayo, and contributions from alumni. Since its inception, over 300 undergraduate students at the college have participated in determining the portfolio’s allocation and selecting individual securities to buy and/or sell.

“While the financial goal of the fund is the growth in the value of the assets, it also distributes three to four percent of the value of the fund as one-time scholarships to incoming TCNJ students from Ewing as a giveback to the community,” said John Donohue, executive director of the TCNJ Foundation. “Since the fund’s inception, 133 scholarships totaling over $87,000 have been awarded.

The more assets the fund gains, the more scholarships can be awarded for that year. “

The experience of participating in this fund is unmatched as far as experiential learning for a finance student,” said Seung Hee Choi, faculty advisor for the fund.

Dylan Catania, a senior finance major also sees the community connection as a crucial part of the experience and credits his involvement with the fund in growing his confidence in his own abilities in the fast-paced world of finance.

TCNJ’s School of Business Welcomes Our Largest Graduate Cohort Yet!

This past weekend, TCNJ’s School of Business was thrilled to welcome 51 students into our Fall 2024 graduate cohort. For the second year in a row, we were able to bring in our largest-ever group of new students! In addition to new MBA students, we also brought in our first cohorts for our new MS programs in Accounting & Business Analytics and Management & Organizations. These dynamic scholars bring a rich diversity of academic knowledge and professional experience to our program. Many are highly motivated early-career professionals, while others bring decades of work experience into the classroom. They represent a wide range of industries, from International agencies like UNESCO to Global Biopharmaceutical Companies like Bristol Myers Squibb.

The energy was remarkable as our cohort members collaborated to complete a series of fun team-building activities, getting to know each other better.

We had the pleasure of welcoming several wonderful guest speakers, including two TCNJ Class of 2024 MBA alumni. Entrepreneur & CEO of Locked In Escape Rooms, Jarret Locke, took our cohort through a captivating and challenging escape room experience. Additionally, Garrett Miller shared his journey through the MBA program, offering invaluable advice on how to navigate and succeed in the program. And of course our excellent faculty primed students on what they can expect in their first semester of coursework.

Enrollment in our MBA program saw a 75% increase from 2023 to 2024. The enrollment continued to grow significantly, increasing by 52% from 2024 to 2025. In fall 2024, we launched two MS programs in Accounting & Business Analytics and Management & Organizations.

Goal II: Continuous Improvement in Scholarly Activities and Faculty/Staff Development

Contribute to the expansion of business and economic knowledge in the surrounding region and act as community thought leaders in innovation.

Objectives:

Assess the needs to increase the number of full-time and clinical faculty consistent with the mission of the School. Identify and increase the number of faculty that engage in research with learners. Provide appropriate resources to increase opportunities for professional research development, research conference presentations, and pedagogical development. Provide training and advancement opportunities for fall faculty and staff.

Met, and exceeded, the goal of 1/3 of faculty engaging in research with learners.

Emerging Research Areas

The Effects of Influencer Marketing on Purchase Intention Teaching Economics with Generative AI Is Renewable Energy Economically Viable? Minimizing Microaggressions in Higher Education Cleaner Clothes: Encouraging Systemic Change Toward Sustainability in the Textile Supply Chain A New Era of Artificial Intelligence Begins – Where Will it Lead Us?

Goal III: External Relationships with Broad Range of TCNJ Constituents

Develop mutually beneficial relationships that have an impact on external stakeholders.

Objectives:

Increase alumni engagement through increased opportunities that maximize expertise and interest. Expand community engagement with small business, town, regional entities, and the Small Business Development Center. Expand collaboration between external stakeholders and internal stakeholders to develop conference and/or seminar opportunities. Expand learner participation in case competitions and similar events offered internally and externally, i.e. Mayo Business Competition. Expand engagement of external speakers for in-class and group. Form a DEI Committee and create an electronic repository of materials to be used for programs and the curriculum. Attract and retain learners from underrepresented populations for both undergraduate and graduate programs. Prepare for diverse and inclusive hiring.

The School of Business saw a 148% increase in alumni engagement from academic year 2022-2023 to academic year 2024-2025, partially due to the establishment of a new Alumni Mentoring Program.

New Partnerships

Graduate Education Outside of the Traditional Classroom The MBA program partnered with Woods Services to offer graduate courses to their employees. The Next Generation of Entrepreneurs The School of Business is sponsoring the first Young Entrepreneurs Academy in New Jersey (YEA!) through a new partnership with the Princeton Mercer Chamber of Commerce. The program, which is hosted at TCNJ School of Business, provides high school students with an opportunity to develop and launch their own businesses through a 30-week experiential learning program. The partnership aims to connect local students with business leaders and resources in the community. Focusing on the Future The TCNJ School of Business teamed up with the Trenton Thunder to host a Sports Management Networking Night, bringing the industry to life right at the ballpark. The event offered local students and recent graduates an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at sports careers while promoting the School of Business’s new Sports Management & Communications minor. Clothe a Lion, Change a Future The TCNJ Career Center and the School of Business teamed up to establish a permanent Career Closet, which was only able to be offered around the Career Fair. Only new or very gently used items are sold for $2, and 100% of the proceeds benefit The Shop @ TCNJ, which provides free food & other essentials to students and the community.

The TCNJ School of Business creates meaningful impact by fostering strong connections between the college, business community, and broader society. Through partnerships with local organizations, thought leadership in business and economic research, and experiential learning opportunities, we contribute to the prosperity and resilience of our region. Our faculty, students, and alumni collaborate to address real-world challenges, advance ethical and sustainable business practices, and prepare graduates who lead with purpose and responsibility in their communities and beyond.