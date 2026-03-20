2025 – 2028 TCNJ School of Business Strategic Plan

Our Mission

We educate learners to become successful professionals and socially responsible leaders. We advance knowledge in business and economics through collaborative research grounded in the TCNJ teacher-scholar model. We engage with communities through meaningful partnerships and experiential learning.

Our Values

Excellence We value high-quality teaching and research in a community that promotes lifelong learning and strives to make a positive societal impact. We prepare learners for a complex, technological, global, and multicultural business environment.

Engagement We serve our community by building strong relationships with business and local entities, contributing to business and economics knowledge, and providing research and professional opportunities to our learners.

Integrity We act in an ethical, honest manner and communicate truthfully. We accept responsibility for our actions and inactions.

Inclusiveness We believe the diversity of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni is an asset and are committed to listening and respecting all stakeholder voices, while continuously broadening a vibrant community.

Our Vision

The School of Business at TCNJ aspires to become a premier business school amongst regional public schools, the top choice of learners seeking a business education in NJ, and the first choice of employers seeking business graduates.

At A Glance

Undergraduate Enrollment 1645 Graduate Enrollment 84 First-Generation Students 29%

Alumni Network 7,910 Retention Rate 97% Employment Rate 92%

Strategic Goals 2025 – 2028

01

Elevate Academic Achievement and Learner Outcomes

The School of Business is dedicated to improving educational rigor and accountability across all programs, ensuring measurable gains in key academic metrics, standardized test scores, and post-graduation success rates.

Strategies:

Enhance academic programs guided by regular assessment of program effectiveness informed by evolving industry needs. Enhance career readiness and professional success for learners. Augment the integration of emerging skills and technologies.. Strengthen Social Responsibility & Societal Impact. Cultivate a supportive School environment.

02

Support Scholarly Activities and Faculty/Staff Development

Our commitment to cultivating a dynamic, inquiry-driven environment by investing in the ongoing professional growth, research endeavors, and continuous skill refinement of all faculty and staff.

Strategies:

Ensure faculty capacity and expertise meet the School’s academic, and scholarly mission through systematic, ongoing workforce assessment. Provide faculty resources for the development of theoretical, applied, and pedagogical research, including research that supports the teacher-scholar model. Provide faculty and staff opportunities and resources for development and advancement.

03

Cultivate Strategic, Mutually Beneficial Relationships with Key External Stakeholders

Our dedication to fostering purposeful partnerships with industry, alumni, and community leaders that drive regional innovation, enhance student opportunities, and create lasting reciprocal value

Strategies:

Foster long-term relationships with alumni & community members by expanding their engagement on and off campus. Cultivate partnerships and initiatives that deepen community engagement and create lasting social impact.

Achieving Our Vision

The 3-Year Impact Elevating student success through scholarship, community, and impact.

01: Next Generation Readiness By investing in the entire student experience, we will reshape our curriculum to ensure academic success and readiness for today’s workforce. Through incorporating sustainability, ethics, and civic responsibility into core courses, developing an AI ethical framework, and radically expanding experiential learning—including a new co-curricular program, service-learning internships, and a strengthened alumni network—we will equip students to become successful professionals and ethical leaders.

02: Investing in Faculty to Ensure Student Success A professor who is an active scholar is at the leading edge of their field, ensuring course material is current, relevant, and exciting. A professor who is an expert teacher utilizes the most effective, modern methods to ensure every student grasps complex concepts. Continuously supporting our faculty by funding their research (often involving students) and professional development on the latest teaching techniques ensures our graduates leave with the knowledge and skills gained from a dynamic lifelong learning community.

03: Connecting Classrooms to Careers and Community In today’s competitive environment, a degree is not enough. We want our graduates to be not just knowledgeable, but experienced, connected, and immediately valuable to employers and their communities.

By offering new internship and experiential learning opportunities for students, and increasing engagement with successful alumni who will provide invaluable mentorship, we will ensure our students are prepared for immediate career success and positive social impact.

Strategic Initiatives 2025 – 2028

IGNITE

The Co-Curricular Program IGNITE would enhance the student’s academic experience by connecting classroom learning with real-world application, professional skill development, and opportunities for leadership, service, and experiential learning. Through participation in IGNITE, students strengthen their professional profiles by engaging in activities that build core competencies and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful contributions beyond graduation.



To recognize their achievements, students earn competency badges at each level of engagement. Graduates who complete all four tiers will receive a custom cord to wear at graduation.

Step 1: Program Development

Reviewed Employer Survey results for upcoming skills and industry needs.

Finalized program structure.

Formalized a system for student reporting.

Launched program.

Step 2: Program Structure

TCNJ School of Business Competencies:

Critical Thinking & Problem Solving

Communication

Leadership & Teamwork

Ethical Reasoning & Professionalism

Data & Quantitative Skills

Program Tiers:

Tier 1 – Exploration & Engagement This tier is for our new students, or new to the program. This tier focuses on students taking initiative through broad engagement, self-exploration, goal-setting, and beginning to develop foundational career readiness skills. Required Points for Completion: 6 Digital Badge: Explorer Badge Qualifying Activities: Join a student club or organization.

Complete the Career Planning Worksheet or TCNJ Focus 2 Assessment.

Attend the Career & Internship Fair.

Complete a session or workshop through the Career Center, Center for Student Success, or the Mentoring, Retention & Success Programs.

Create a LinkedIn profile.

Attend the TCNJ Women’s Leadership Conference Student Session or the Social Action/Diversity Summit.

Complete a teamwork exercise or presentation.

Complete a mock interview.

Participate in one campus/community service event. Skills Acquired: Cultural Competence

Collaboration/Teamwork

Self-Awareness

Communication

Workplace Readiness

Professional Branding

Professional Networking

Conflict Resolution

Presentation Skills

Time Management

Tier 2 – Foundation & Skill Development Students in this tier move beyond introductory participation to take on more intentional and focused roles within their co-curricular experiences. Activities at this level emphasize a demonstrated focus on engagement, leadership, and the development of specialized skills (e.g., networking) through experiences that connect their academic and professional goals. Required Points for Completion: 10 Digital Badge: Emerging Leader Badge Qualifying Activities: Participate in a school or sponsored competition. (e.g., J&J case competition, Real Estate Club Case Competition).

Participate in the Alumni Mentoring Program.

Become a Peer Tutor/Educator.

Attend a high-level workshop (e.g., Public Speaking & Presentation Skills Workshop).

Lead or Co-Lead a small project or event within a student organization.

Attend a career prep event through a student organization or the Career Center.

Join/Get appointed to a college governance committee, the Student Finance Board, or Mayo Student Investment Fund.

Attend an off-site visit to a company or corporation.

Participate in the Emerging Leaders Program, Workshop Track. Skills Acquired: Giving Feedback

Problem Solving

Data-Driven Decision Making

Communication

Accountability

Professionalism

Time Management

Empathy

Presentations Skills

Message Structuring

Confidence

Planning & Logistics

Conflict Resolution

Networking

Information Synthesis

Strategic Decision Making

Advocacy

Ethical Judgement

Fiduciary Responsibility

Engagement

Leadership

Tier 3 – Engagement Students in this tier take on active, sustained roles that demonstrate initiative, leadership, and accountability within their co-curricular experiences. At this level, students apply and refine their skills in real-world or complex settings, contribute meaningfully to group goals, and often mentor or collaborate with others. Their engagement reflects a deeper understanding of purpose and impact, connecting their involvement to broader community, academic, or professional contexts. Required Points for Completion: 14 Digital Badge: Innovation & Impact Badge Qualifying Activities: Participation in a regional or national competition. (e.g., University Trading Challenge, CFA Challenge).

Completion of the Valuation Bootcamp (finance and accounting students only).

Hold a leadership position in a student club or organization (president, E-Board).

Become a School of Business Peer Mentor, TCNJ Peer2Peer Mentor, CSS Pathway Mentor, or Guided Lions Mentor.

Participate in the Honors by Contract program, an Independent Study, or Independent Research Project

Participate in COSA or MUSE.

Attend a networking event.

Participate in the Emerging Leaders Program Institute Track.

Attend a leadership or professional development conference.

Attending a faculty-led study abroad/travel program.

Membership in a professional association.

Induction into an Honor Society.

Officer role in a national student organization. Skills Acquired: Organizational Governance

Competitive/Advanced Analysis

Communication

Data Modeling & Valuation

Financial Modeling

Data Integration/Interpretation

Leadership

Ethical Decision Making

Stakeholder Management

Needs Assessment

Confidentiality

Role Modeling

Independent Research

Presentation Skills

Relationship Building

Organizational Change

Networking

Professional Insight

Strategic Planning

Tier 4 – Mastery Students in this tier demonstrate exceptional mastery of the program’s core competencies and a sustained commitment to growth and impact. They move beyond individual achievement to focus on elevating others through mentorship, collaboration, and community leadership. Students at this tier exhibit initiative, innovation, and a deep sense of purpose—often earning recognition beyond the campus community. Required Points for Completion: 18 Digital Badge: Mastery Distinction Badge Qualifying Activities: Participate in the Mayo Business Plan Competition.

Earn a degree related certification (e.g. Bloomberg Certification).

Earn certification in areas such as ethical decision making or project management.

Obtain a research assistantship.

Participate in an internship, co-op program, or the Community Bridge Internship Program.

Lead a presentation or workshop (through a student organization).

Present or Co-Present research at a conference.

Participate in the Bonner Scholars Program.

Lead a major initiative (e.g., impactful student organization event).

Obtain degree related employment.

Study abroad for a semester.

VITA Program volunteer.

Complete a Senior Thesis.

Graduate school acceptance.

Submit an article for publication. Skills Acquired: Communication

Leadership

Analysis

Business Modeling

Applied Knowledge

Specialized Proficiency (e.g., Bloomberg Certification)

Accountability

Project Planning & Execution

Resource Management

Data Collection & Cleaning

Research Ethics, Interpretation, & Methodology

Problem Solving

Teamwork

Content Structuring

Leadership

Presentation Skills

Risk Management

Contingency Planning

Workplace Readiness

Professionalism Students completing all 4 tiers will have acquired all relevant skills.

The Community Bridge Internship Program

Step 1: Development

Program development finalized in Fall 2025.

School of Business worked in conjunction with the Office of Community Engaged Learning to form community partnerships.

Seven (7) new partnerships were developed with a total of nine (9) internships for Spring 2026.

Each academic department identified a dedicated faculty member to serve as a faculty supervisor for internships in their area.

Step 2: Communication

A program guide was developed.

The guide was posted on the School of Business website and shared with all business majors via email.

Step 3: Timeline

Available internships were posted on the School of Business website and shared with all business majors.

Applications began being accepted in December 2025.

Application deadlines for Spring 2026 were established.

Interviews were conducted the last week of January 2026.

Students began internships in early February 2026.

Step 4: Stipend Program (UISS)

Funding sources formalized.

Program requirements developed for Unpaid Internship Support Stipend (UISS).

Selection process, committee membership, and rubric were finalized.

Recipients for spring 2026 were selected.

Step 5: Continuous Program Promotion

Collect testimonials and photos.

Create content to showcase the program.

Maintain communication with all stakeholders to provide updates.

Publish success stories and recap achievements.

Thank community partners publicly.

Begin recruitment for the next cycle.

Step 6: Continuous Review and Reporting

Survey community partners and interns.

Collect data and analyze results.

Review data & identify which partnerships are most impactful for student success, make changes as necessary.

Demonstrate the program’s return on investment to institutional leadership and donors by linking participation with positive student outcomes.

EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING We will proactively identify, develop, and formalize a robust portfolio of new experiential learning opportunities across various community settings. This involves engaging local businesses, non-profits, government agencies, and community leaders to establish structured partnerships for community-based learning, service-learning, and volunteer placements.

The emphasis will be on creating experiences that directly connect academic curricula with real-world application, ensuring students gain valuable professional skills, civic awareness, and practical experience that enhance career readiness and community engagement. Our approach includes creating clear pathways for participation, providing necessary support and training to both students and partners, and integrating these experiences fully into relevant programs.

ETHICAL FRAMEWORK We will develop and implement a comprehensive Ethical Principles Framework for AI to guide the responsible and trustworthy adoption of artificial intelligence across diverse academic contexts. This framework recognizes the rapidly evolving nature of AI technologies and the different needs in the School of Business. Our goal is to offer a set of guiding principles that can be readily interpreted and applied to individual circumstances, ensuring relevance and utility as AI continues to advance.

The framework would intentionally avoid rigid definitions, allowing users to contextualize and adapt these principles as technologies change. As laws and regulations surrounding AI-generated content and its use in academia continue to develop, this framework would provide a stable ethical foundation that can accommodate future technological changes.

Ethical Framework

Step 1: Discovery & Scoping

Form a committee with a diverse group of faculty members with representation from each academic department.

Identify how AI is currently being used or planned for use across the school.

Analyze current and anticipated AI uses to identify key ethical, legal, and reputational risks specific to a business school environment.

Review ethical AI guidelines from industry leaders, academic institutions, and relevant regulatory bodies.

Review the work of the TCNJ AI Task Force to align with recommendations.

Step 2: Framework & Drafting

Select and define the foundational values for the school’s AI use.

Create specific rules for the most relevant use cases.

Detail requirements for documentation, auditing, and testing.

Step 3: Consultation & Review

Share the draft with internal stakeholders (faculty, students, dean, and relevant university IT/Legal offices) to gather comprehensive feedback.

Consult with business leaders and alumni to validate the framework’s practicality and robustness.

Integrate feedback, ensuring the language is clear, actionable, and aligned with university policies. Obtain formal approval from the full faculty.

Step 4: Implementation & Training

Officially publish the framework and ensure it is easily accessible to all faculty, staff, and students.

Collaborate with CETL to offer workshops and training for faculty.

Ensure the principles are taught to students within relevant business and technology courses, making ethical AI design and deployment a core competency.

Step 5: Monitoring & Improvement

Continuous monitoring to ensure we are in alignment with TCNJ policies relating to AI.

Ensure faculty, staff, and students know the college policy for reporting potential ethical concerns or violations.

Review and update the framework annually to address emerging AI technologies and new regulatory requirements.

ELEVATE

We will develop and implement ELEVATE, a comprehensive, high-visibility program designed to systematically showcase, aggregate, and promote the impactful research, publications, and professional accomplishments of our faculty. ELEVATE will serve as a structured platform and communication strategy aimed at raising the internal and external profile of our faculty’s intellectual contributions. The primary goal is to reinforce the school’s reputation as a center of thought leadership, attract top talent (both faculty and students), and facilitate greater impact and collaboration within the business community.

Step 1: Mission & Vision

Establish a program mission and vision.

Step 2: Program Structure

Create submission mechanisms.

Establish other means of collecting information.

Step 3: Channels & Templates

Create a dedicated web page.

Create standardized design templates.

Create a program header.

Create program content schedule.

Step 4: Program Promotion

Formal program announcement.

Launch email from the Dean.

Step 5: Program Launch

Identify first few faculty to highlight.

Encourage faculty participation.

Step 6: Measure & Evaluate

KPIs Total web page views. Social media engagement rate. Newsletter click through rate. Nomination submission rate. Develop faculty satisfaction survey and track satisfaction rates.



TCNJ School of Business 2025 – 2026 Strategic Planning Committee

Karen Becker, Chair, Associate Professor, Marketing & Interdisciplinary Business

Matthew Greenblatt, Associate Professor, Economics

Alberto Carbonilla, Lecturer, Management

Zoe Huang, Assistant Professor, Accounting & Information Systems

Abdus Shahid, Professor, Accounting & Information Systems

Stephanie Horner, Assistant to the Dean

Sunita Ahlawat (Ex-Officio), Interim Dean

Susan Hume, Association Professor, Finance

Ean Tsou, Assistant Professor, Management

Stephen Tomkiel (Ex-Officio), Assistant Dean