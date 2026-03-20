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2025 – 2028 TCNJ School of Business Strategic Plan

Business building on TCNJ's campus. Photo is of the back of the building.

Our Mission

We educate learners to become successful professionals and socially responsible leaders. We advance knowledge in business and economics through collaborative research grounded in the TCNJ teacher-scholar model. We engage with communities through meaningful partnerships and experiential learning.

Our Values

We value high-quality teaching and research in a community that promotes lifelong learning and strives to make a positive societal impact.

We prepare learners for a complex, technological, global, and multicultural business environment.

We serve our community by building strong relationships with business and local entities, contributing to business and economics knowledge, and providing research and professional opportunities to our learners.

We act in an ethical, honest manner and communicate truthfully. We accept responsibility for our actions and inactions.

We believe the diversity of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni is an asset and are committed to listening and respecting all stakeholder voices, while continuously broadening a vibrant community.

Our Vision

The School of Business at TCNJ aspires to become a premier business school amongst regional public schools, the top choice of learners seeking a business education in NJ, and the first choice of employers seeking business graduates.

At A Glance

A classroom of students. The focus is on one female student in a tan sweatshirt. She is smiling.

Undergraduate Enrollment

1645

Graduate Enrollment

84

First-Generation Students

29%

Alumni Network

7,910

Retention Rate

97%

Employment Rate

92%

A female student wearing a blue The College of New Jersey t-shirt, and a male professor, Kevin Michels, wearing a grey sweater. They are standing in a hallway.

Strategic Goals 2025 – 2028

01

Elevate Academic Achievement and Learner Outcomes

The School of Business is dedicated to improving educational rigor and accountability across all programs, ensuring measurable gains in key academic metrics, standardized test scores, and post-graduation success rates.

Strategies:

  1. Enhance academic programs guided by regular assessment of program effectiveness informed by evolving industry needs.
  2. Enhance career readiness and professional success for learners.
  3. Augment the integration of emerging skills and technologies..
  4. Strengthen Social Responsibility & Societal Impact.
  5. Cultivate a supportive School environment.

02

Support Scholarly Activities and Faculty/Staff Development

Our commitment to cultivating a dynamic, inquiry-driven environment by investing in the ongoing professional growth, research endeavors, and continuous skill refinement of all faculty and staff.

Strategies:

  1. Ensure faculty capacity and expertise meet the School’s academic, and scholarly mission through systematic, ongoing workforce assessment.
  2. Provide faculty resources for the development of theoretical, applied, and pedagogical research, including research that supports the teacher-scholar model.
  3. Provide faculty and staff opportunities and resources for development and advancement.

03

Cultivate Strategic, Mutually Beneficial Relationships with Key External Stakeholders

Our dedication to fostering purposeful partnerships with industry, alumni, and community leaders that drive regional innovation, enhance student opportunities, and create lasting reciprocal value

Strategies:

  1. Foster long-term relationships with alumni & community members by expanding their engagement on and off campus.
  2. Cultivate partnerships and initiatives that deepen community engagement and create lasting social impact.

Achieving Our Vision

3 women. All are wearing white business suites with powder blue shirts. One of the women is wearing a light blue hijab. They are standing in front of a set of french doors.

The 3-Year Impact

Elevating student success through scholarship, community, and impact.

01: Next Generation Readiness
By investing in the entire student experience, we will reshape our curriculum to ensure academic success and readiness for today’s workforce. Through incorporating sustainability, ethics, and civic responsibility into core courses, developing an AI ethical framework, and radically expanding experiential learning—including a new co-curricular program, service-learning internships, and a strengthened alumni network—we will equip students to become successful professionals and ethical leaders.
02: Investing in Faculty to Ensure Student Success
A professor who is an active scholar is at the leading edge of their field, ensuring course material is current, relevant, and exciting. A professor who is an expert teacher utilizes the most effective, modern methods to ensure every student grasps complex concepts. Continuously supporting our faculty by funding their research (often involving students) and professional development on the latest teaching techniques ensures our graduates leave with the knowledge and skills gained from a dynamic lifelong learning community.
03: Connecting Classrooms to Careers and Community
In today’s competitive environment, a degree is not enough. We want our graduates to be not just knowledgeable, but experienced, connected, and immediately valuable to employers and their communities.
By offering new internship and experiential learning opportunities for students, and increasing engagement with successful alumni who will provide invaluable mentorship, we will ensure our students are prepared for immediate career success and positive social impact.

Strategic Initiatives 2025 – 2028

IGNITE

The Co-Curricular Program IGNITE would enhance the student’s academic experience by connecting classroom learning with real-world application, professional skill development, and opportunities for leadership, service, and experiential learning. Through participation in IGNITE, students strengthen their professional profiles by engaging in activities that build core competencies and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful contributions beyond graduation.

To recognize their achievements, students earn competency badges at each level of engagement. Graduates who complete all four tiers will receive a custom cord to wear at graduation.

Step 1: Program Development

Step 2: Program Structure

TCNJ School of Business Competencies:

Program Tiers:

This tier is for our new students, or new to the program. This tier focuses on students taking initiative through broad engagement, self-exploration, goal-setting, and beginning to develop foundational career readiness skills.

Required Points for Completion: 6

Digital Badge: Explorer Badge

Qualifying Activities:

  • Join a student club or organization.
  • Complete the Career Planning Worksheet or TCNJ Focus 2 Assessment.
  • Attend the Career & Internship Fair.
  • Complete a session or workshop through the Career Center, Center for Student Success, or the Mentoring, Retention & Success Programs.
  • Create a LinkedIn profile.
  • Attend the TCNJ Women’s Leadership Conference Student Session or the Social Action/Diversity Summit.
  • Complete a teamwork exercise or presentation.
  • Complete a mock interview.
  • Participate in one campus/community service event.

Skills Acquired:

  • Cultural Competence
  • Collaboration/Teamwork
  • Self-Awareness
  • Communication
  • Workplace Readiness
  • Professional Branding
  • Professional Networking
  • Conflict Resolution
  • Presentation Skills
  • Time Management

Students in this tier move beyond introductory participation to take on more intentional and focused roles within their co-curricular experiences. Activities at this level emphasize a demonstrated focus on engagement, leadership, and the development of specialized skills (e.g., networking) through experiences that connect their academic and professional goals.

Required Points for Completion: 10

Digital Badge: Emerging Leader Badge

Qualifying Activities:

  • Participate in a school or sponsored competition. (e.g., J&J case competition, Real Estate Club Case Competition).
  • Participate in the Alumni Mentoring Program.
  • Become a Peer Tutor/Educator.
  • Attend a high-level workshop (e.g., Public Speaking & Presentation Skills Workshop).
  • Lead or Co-Lead a small project or event within a student organization.
  • Attend a career prep event through a student organization or the Career Center.
  • Join/Get appointed to a college governance committee, the Student Finance Board, or Mayo Student Investment Fund.
  • Attend an off-site visit to a company or corporation.
  • Participate in the Emerging Leaders Program, Workshop Track.

Skills Acquired:

  • Giving Feedback
  • Problem Solving
  • Data-Driven Decision Making
  • Communication
  • Accountability
  • Professionalism
  • Time Management
  • Empathy
  • Presentations Skills
  • Message Structuring
  • Confidence
  • Planning & Logistics
  • Conflict Resolution
  • Networking
  • Information Synthesis
  • Strategic Decision Making
  • Advocacy
  • Ethical Judgement
  • Fiduciary Responsibility
  • Engagement
  • Leadership

Students in this tier take on active, sustained roles that demonstrate initiative, leadership, and accountability within their co-curricular experiences. At this level, students apply and refine their skills in real-world or complex settings, contribute meaningfully to group goals, and often mentor or collaborate with others. Their engagement reflects a deeper understanding of purpose and impact, connecting their involvement to broader community, academic, or professional contexts.

Required Points for Completion: 14

Digital Badge: Innovation & Impact Badge

Qualifying Activities:

  • Participation in a regional or national competition. (e.g., University Trading Challenge, CFA Challenge).
  • Completion of the Valuation Bootcamp (finance and accounting students only).
  • Hold a leadership position in a student club or organization (president, E-Board).
  • Become a School of Business Peer Mentor, TCNJ Peer2Peer Mentor, CSS Pathway Mentor, or Guided Lions Mentor.
  • Participate in the Honors by Contract program, an Independent Study, or Independent Research Project
  • Participate in COSA or MUSE.
  • Attend a networking event.
  • Participate in the Emerging Leaders Program Institute Track.
  • Attend a leadership or professional development conference.
  • Attending a faculty-led study abroad/travel program.
  • Membership in a professional association.
  • Induction into an Honor Society.
  • Officer role in a national student organization.

Skills Acquired:

  • Organizational Governance
  • Competitive/Advanced Analysis
  • Communication
  • Data Modeling & Valuation
  • Financial Modeling
  • Data Integration/Interpretation
  • Leadership
  • Ethical Decision Making
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Needs Assessment
  • Confidentiality
  • Role Modeling
  • Independent Research
  • Presentation Skills
  • Relationship Building
  • Organizational Change
  • Networking
  • Professional Insight
  • Strategic Planning

Students in this tier demonstrate exceptional mastery of the program’s core competencies and a sustained commitment to growth and impact. They move beyond individual achievement to focus on elevating others through mentorship, collaboration, and community leadership. Students at this tier exhibit initiative, innovation, and a deep sense of purpose—often earning recognition beyond the campus community.

Required Points for Completion: 18

Digital Badge: Mastery Distinction Badge

Qualifying Activities:

  • Participate in the Mayo Business Plan Competition.
  • Earn a degree related certification (e.g. Bloomberg Certification).
  • Earn certification in areas such as ethical decision making or project management.
  • Obtain a research assistantship.
  • Participate in an internship, co-op program, or the Community Bridge Internship Program.
  • Lead a presentation or workshop (through a student organization).
  • Present or Co-Present research at a conference.
  • Participate in the Bonner Scholars Program.
  • Lead a major initiative (e.g., impactful student organization event).
  • Obtain degree related employment.
  • Study abroad for a semester.
  • VITA Program volunteer.
  • Complete a Senior Thesis.
  • Graduate school acceptance.
  • Submit an article for publication.

Skills Acquired:

  • Communication
  • Leadership
  • Analysis
  • Business Modeling
  • Applied Knowledge
  • Specialized Proficiency (e.g., Bloomberg Certification)
  • Accountability
  • Project Planning & Execution
  • Resource Management
  • Data Collection & Cleaning
  • Research Ethics, Interpretation, & Methodology
  • Problem Solving
  • Teamwork
  • Content Structuring
  • Leadership
  • Presentation Skills
  • Risk Management
  • Contingency Planning
  • Workplace Readiness
  • Professionalism

Students completing all 4 tiers will have acquired all relevant skills.

The Community Bridge Internship Program

Step 1: Development

Step 2: Communication

Step 3: Timeline

Step 4: Stipend Program (UISS)

Step 5: Continuous Program Promotion

Step 6: Continuous Review and Reporting

The School of Business Student Investment Fund members. There are a total of 15 people in the photo. There are a total of 7 people, 4 males and 3 females, in business attire sitting at a glass table. Standing behind them is a group of 8 male students in business attire. On the wall behind them is a set of 6 clocks showing various time zones.

EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING

We will proactively identify, develop, and formalize a robust portfolio of new experiential learning opportunities across various community settings. This involves engaging local businesses, non-profits, government agencies, and community leaders to establish structured partnerships for community-based learning, service-learning, and volunteer placements.

The emphasis will be on creating experiences that directly connect academic curricula with real-world application, ensuring students gain valuable professional skills, civic awareness, and practical experience that enhance career readiness and community engagement. Our approach includes creating clear pathways for participation, providing necessary support and training to both students and partners, and integrating these experiences fully into relevant programs.

ETHICAL FRAMEWORK

We will develop and implement a comprehensive Ethical Principles Framework for AI to guide the responsible and trustworthy adoption of artificial intelligence across diverse academic contexts. This framework recognizes the rapidly evolving nature of AI technologies and the different needs in the School of Business. Our goal is to offer a set of guiding principles that can be readily interpreted and applied to individual circumstances, ensuring relevance and utility as AI continues to advance.

Group of 4 students, 2 males and 2 females, in a room writing on a glass board. The glass board also has 2 yellow and 1 blue sticky note on it.

The framework would intentionally avoid rigid definitions, allowing users to contextualize and adapt these principles as technologies change. As laws and regulations surrounding AI-generated content and its use in academia continue to develop, this framework would provide a stable ethical foundation that can accommodate future technological changes.

Ethical Framework

Step 1: Discovery & Scoping

Step 2: Framework & Drafting

Step 3: Consultation & Review

Step 4: Implementation & Training

Step 5: Monitoring & Improvement

ELEVATE

Professor Fuhe Jin teaching in a classroom of students.
Professor Bea Chiang standing outside of the Brower Student Center at TCNJ with one female and one male student.
Professor Jean Brechman in a classroom with 1 male student and 1 female student. The female student is writing on a glassboard. The glassboard contains 3 pink, 3 blue, and 1 lime green sticky notes.
Professor Trevor O'Grady at the front of a classroom teaching a class.
Professor Shengbin Wang standing outside of the business building at TCNJ with 2 female students.
Professor Karen Becker in a classroom teaching a group of students.
We will develop and implement ELEVATE, a comprehensive, high-visibility program designed to systematically showcase, aggregate, and promote the impactful research, publications, and professional accomplishments of our faculty. ELEVATE will serve as a structured platform and communication strategy aimed at raising the internal and external profile of our faculty’s intellectual contributions. The primary goal is to reinforce the school’s reputation as a center of thought leadership, attract top talent (both faculty and students), and facilitate greater impact and collaboration within the business community.

Step 1: Mission & Vision

Step 2: Program Structure

Step 3: Channels & Templates

Step 4: Program Promotion

Step 5: Program Launch

Step 6: Measure & Evaluate

The business building at TCNJ. The photo is of the end of the building surrounded by arborvitae trees.

TCNJ School of Business 2025 – 2026 Strategic Planning Committee

Karen Becker, Chair, Associate Professor, Marketing & Interdisciplinary Business
Matthew Greenblatt, Associate Professor, Economics
Alberto Carbonilla, Lecturer, Management
Zoe Huang, Assistant Professor, Accounting & Information Systems
Abdus Shahid, Professor, Accounting & Information Systems
Stephanie Horner, Assistant to the Dean
Sunita Ahlawat (Ex-Officio), Interim Dean
Susan Hume, Association Professor, Finance
Ean Tsou, Assistant Professor, Management
Stephen Tomkiel (Ex-Officio), Assistant Dean