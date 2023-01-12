The Business Studies Minor is designed to provide non-business majors with general business knowledge and practical skills that are useful for students who will be working in for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, regardless of their major. This minor provides the necessary flexibility to accommodate the needs of different majors while at the same time assuring exposure to critical business functional areas.

The overall objective of the Business Studies minor is to provide non-business majors with an appreciation and understanding of core concepts and skills in accounting, finance, management, and marketing, enhance the value of their degrees, broaden possible career pathways, and develop personal business skills.

The Business Studies Minor is open to all non-business majors. It requires seven courses totaling five units, including four 0.5-unit business foundation courses. To get started, students may complete a Minor Request Form and submit it to the Management Chair, Dr. Ghitulescu.