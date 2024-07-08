Economics, BA

The Bachelor of Arts is in nature and purpose a liberal arts program. It requires completion of the College’s language requirement but not the business core. Due to the relatively small number of fixed requirements, it provides students ample opportunities to pursue either a second major or a minor field outside of the business school (e.g., history, political science) and is especially recommended for graduate study in economics, law, and public administration. Because quantitative skills are crucial at the graduate level, the sequence for students planning graduate studies in economics should include additional courses in mathematics and statistics (e.g., Multivariable Calculus and Linear Algebra) with computer applications.
Major Requirements
- ECO 101, ECO 102
- ECO 210
- MAT 125 or MAT 127, ECO 105 and ECO 231
- ECO 301, ECO 302, ECO 420, ECO 494, and ECO 495
- Three additional course units in economics
- One International Course: ECO 340 or INB 330
- One Sophomore/Junior level Writing course: BUS 200, ECO 380, or any course from the College Core website for options: https://collegecore.tcnj.edu/fulfilling-requirements/writing/
