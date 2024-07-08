The College of New Jersey Logo

Economics, BS

The Bachelor of Science program requires the completion of the business core in addition to the economics requirements. As a result, the BS program provides extensive instruction in other business disciplines (e.g., finance and management) and offers excellent preparation for the MBA degree.

Major Requirements

  • ECO 101, ECO 102
  • MAT 125 or MAT 127, ECO 105, and ECO 231
  • BUS 200
  • ACC 201 and ACC 202
  • FIN 201, MGT 201, IST 201, and MKT 201 (.5 course units each)
  • One Breadth Course in Finance or Marketing
  • MGT 360
  • ECO 301, ECO 302, ECO 420, ECO 494, and ECO 495
  • Two additional course units in economics
  • MGT 499
  • One International Course: ECO 340 or INB 330
  • One Sophomore/Junior level Writing course: BUS 200, ECO 380, or any course from the College Core writing website for options:
    https://collegecore.tcnj.edu/fulfilling-requirements/writing/

