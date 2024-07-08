Economics, BS

The Bachelor of Science program requires the completion of the business core in addition to the economics requirements. As a result, the BS program provides extensive instruction in other business disciplines (e.g., finance and management) and offers excellent preparation for the MBA degree.
Major Requirements
- ECO 101, ECO 102
- MAT 125 or MAT 127, ECO 105, and ECO 231
- BUS 200
- ACC 201 and ACC 202
- FIN 201, MGT 201, IST 201, and MKT 201 (.5 course units each)
- One Breadth Course in Finance or Marketing
- MGT 360
- ECO 301, ECO 302, ECO 420, ECO 494, and ECO 495
- Two additional course units in economics
- MGT 499
- One International Course: ECO 340 or INB 330
- One Sophomore/Junior level Writing course: BUS 200, ECO 380, or any course from the College Core writing website for options:
https://collegecore.tcnj.edu/fulfilling-requirements/writing/