The Unpaid Internship Support Stipend (UISS)

Recognizing the value of service-learning and community engagement, The College of New Jersey School of Business is committed to ensuring that financial limitations do not prevent student participation in the Community Bridge Internship Program. To that end, the School created the Unpaid Internship Support Stipend (UISS). Students can apply for a stipend through the UISS for participating in a community-based, service-learning internship in The Community Bridge Internship Program.

The funding for the UISS is made possible through the generous support of dedicated partners and endowments, specifically the Santander Bank Experiential Learning Grant, The Movsovich Family School of Business Experience Fund established by Michael Movsovich ‘86 & family to support experiential learning opportunities, the Fekete Internship Endowment Fund for Business and Science established to support students in the School of Business and School of Science who participate in internship opportunities who participate in internships in STEM related industries, and the School of Business Student Professional Development Fund created in 2018 for anyone wishing to contribute to our student’s professional development.

This collective support ensures that students can fully immerse themselves in their placements, gain invaluable professional experience, and contribute meaningfully to the community without financial burden.

How can I receive funding through UISS?

Students accepting an internship through the Community Bridge Internship program will be directed to submit an application for the UISS. The application is a selective process, and applicants are not guaranteed a stipend on the basis of applying.

Students will submit:

The UISS Application form.

A brief essay of how the internship will relate to and compliment your coursework; your learning objectives and goals for the internship; how you feel your participation will benefit the community; and how receiving the stipend will benefit you.

An unofficial TCNJ transcript.

Per IRS Regulations all stipends are considered taxable income and will be reported on a Form 1098-T. This will be reported as Other Income on the student’s tax return.

What is the selection process?

Applications are reviewed by the UISS Selection Committee, comprised of School of Business faculty, staff, and staff from Community Engaged Learning. Funding will be awarded to the highest ranking applicants until resources are exhausted. The UISS Selection Committee reviews the applications using a blind process and a rubric to score each applicant based on the criteria outlined above. Recipients will be notified if they were selected once the School receives verification of the applicant being offered/accepting an internship.

The UISS Selection Committee will evaluate applications on the following criteria:

Impact: The application provides an explanation of how the participation in the internship will benefit the community and create a positive, sustainable change.

The application provides an explanation of how the participation in the internship will benefit the community and create a positive, sustainable change. Integration of Learning: The application connects the internship experience with specific course content and broader academic concepts.

The application connects the internship experience with specific course content and broader academic concepts. Learning Goals & Objectives: The applicant clearly defines learning goals related to professional development and career aspirations.

The applicant clearly defines learning goals related to professional development and career aspirations. Benefit of Stipend: The applicant conveys how the support stipend would allow them to clearly focus on the community partners needs.

The applicant conveys how the support stipend would allow them to clearly focus on the community partners needs. Writing and Communication: The applicant’s essay is well-written, with a clear narrative voice, and provides a compelling case for the stipend.

How will I receive the money? Upon completion of the internship and the Post-Internship Self-Assessment, the funds will be transferred into their student account.

How much money will I receive? Stipend amounts will vary depending on available resources and applicants in a semester. Stipend amounts can vary from $1,500 to $2,500.

What if I am not approved for a stipend? Students who are not selected to receive a stipend through UISS but, were offered/accepted an internship through the Community Bridge Internship Program will be reimbursed a max of $200 in travel funding for mileage. Mileage will be reimbursed at the current GSA rate.

Please note that the acceptance of a placement within the Community Bridge Internship Program constitutes a firm professional commitment to our community partner. Students who accept an internship offer do so with the understanding that their participation and fulfillment of internship duties are independent of the Unpaid Internship Support Stipend (UISS) award status. While we strive to support as many students as possible, the primary focus remains the service-learning experience and the impact on our community.

Expectations of Recipients

1. EVALUATION

Each student will be required to complete a brief survey evaluating their experience.

2. EXPERIENCE

Recipients may be asked to share a brief “blurb” or quote about their experience. This helps showcase the impact of the program & helps inspire future students.

For questions about the UISS program, email business@tcnj.edu.