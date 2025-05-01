The Sports Management and Communications minor will provide a complementary and interdisciplinary education in the business of sports to business and non-business majors. The business of sports is a $490 billion industry. It is a fast-paced, growing industry providing job opportunities in the following careers: sports marketing, sports agencies, ticket sales, general managers, external relations, community relations, TV and radio, coaches, recruiting, intercollegiate athletics, and data analytics. The growth and development of sports will continue, and they will play a key role in the culture and well-being of society. Students will learn skill sets that will prepare them for employment opportunities in the sports space. With the Sports Management and Communications Minor, students will have an advantage over other students when it comes to entering the ultra-competitive sports industry. The minor consists of five courses: three core courses and two elective courses.