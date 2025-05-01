The Sports Management and Communications minor will provide a complementary and interdisciplinary education in the business of sports to business and non-business majors. The business of sports is a $490 billion industry. It is a fast-paced, growing industry providing job opportunities in the following careers: sports marketing, sports agencies, ticket sales, general managers, external relations, community relations, TV and radio, coaches, recruiting, intercollegiate athletics, and data analytics. The growth and development of sports will continue, and they will play a key role in the culture and well-being of society. Students will learn skill sets that will prepare them for employment opportunities in the sports space. With the Sports Management and Communications Minor, students will have an advantage over other students when it comes to entering the ultra-competitive sports industry. The minor consists of five courses: three core courses and two elective courses.
Requirements
Core Courses (select at least 3 units)
- MGT348 Introduction to Sports Management (1 unit)
- MKT 370 Selected Topics in Marketing: Sports Marketing (1 unit)
- MGT370 Selected Topics in Management: Sports Law (1 unit)
- JPW/COM 370 Sports Media and Commentary (1 unit)
- FIN 325 Financial Management in Sports (1 unit)
Additional Courses (select no more than 2 units)
- BUS 399/COM 399 Internship: Sports Internship (1 unit)
- COM 220 Editing for Social Media (1 unit)
- COM 261 Intro to Public Relations (1 unit)
- COM 371 Strategies of Public Relations (1 unit)
- JPW 320 Social Media Strategies (1 unit)
- JPW 370 TPCS: Multimedia Sports Reporting (1 unit)
- KHS 307 Principles and Problems of Coaching (1 unit)
- KHS 308 Essentials of Exercise and Sport Psychology (1 unit)
- KHS 309 Risk Management for Health/Fitness Professionals: Legal Issues and Strategies (1 unit)
- KHS 310 Management of Sport and Fitness Organizations (1 unit)
- KHS 151 Gender, Race, and Sexuality in US Sport (1 unit)
- MGT 201 Management Principles and Practices (0.5 unit)
- MGT 215 Introduction to Leadership (1 unit)
- MKT 201 Marketing Principles (0.5 unit)
- PSY 101 General Psychology(1 unit)
- PSY 338 Sports and Exercise Psychology (1 unit)
- SOC 370 Special Topics in Sociology: Sport and US Culture (1 unit)