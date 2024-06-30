Program Options

Undergraduate Program

The BS in accountancy program offers solid foundation in financial reporting, auditing, taxation, cost accounting, information systems, and business law with 10 accounting courses, research projects, and team collaboration.

» Accountancy, BS

Minors

TCNJ students in other programs who have an interest in accounting can choose from two minors:

» Accounting Minor with tracks available in financial and managerial accounting

» Information Systems and Technology (IST) Minor

Accelerated Programs

These accelerated programs deliver two degrees in five years.

» Accountancy + Accounting and Business Analytics, BS/MS meets the 150-credit-hour requirement for CPA licensure

» Accountancy + Management and Organizations, BS/MS

Graduate Program

This graduate-level option enhances expertise in advanced accounting topics and in data analytics.

» Accounting and Business Analytics, MS

Opportunities

CPA Licensure Candidates must pass the CPA exam and complete 150 semester hours of education to obtain licensure; in many accounting programs, this requirement is fulfilled with a master’s degree. TCNJ students can earn the required credits at the undergraduate level by pursuing a second major, a minor, or electives to round out their program; we encourage students considering CPA certification to pursue a minor in a non-business discipline. The quality of our undergraduate pathway is clear: TCNJ boasts the No. 1 CPA pass rate in the state. For those who apply for the CPA Exam, the following is the TCNJ Accounting program information: Program title: BS in Accountancy (130 credit hours program)

Program number (CIP code number): 520301

Financial Services and Corporate Accounting Students seeking to specialize in financial sector audits or accounting positions at financial services firms and industrial corporations are encouraged to pursue a minor in finance in addition to a major in accounting. TCNJ graduates with a strong accounting and business valuation background are highly sought-after hires in this sector.

Continuous Career Development Newly declared accounting majors attend Introduction to the Accounting Profession, a semester-long colloquium surveying the world of accounting and featuring visits from accomplished professionals representing Big 4, national, and regional accounting firms as well as industrial and financial services firms. As sophomores, students take a for-credit course in career planning for accountants. The course features visits with recruiters and professionals and weekly workshops on topics such as résumé development, networking and interviewing skills, and ethics in the accounting workplace. The course helps to prepare students for internships, usually in the junior or senior year. Accounting students are also encouraged to participate in regional and national conferences, with travel expenses supported by TCNJ. In a senior capstone experience, students take research- and writing-intensive course that blends liberal learning principles—like critical thinking and analysis—with professional accounting practice. Discussion-based and student-driven, the course transfers primary responsibility for learning from the professor to the student, mirroring the initiative and responsibility expected of the accounting professional in the workplace or graduate school.

High-Profile Internships More than 70 percent of our accounting majors complete an internship, many of which are well-paid and often lead to entry-level jobs with Big 4 accounting firms, Fortune 500 companies, and top-tier financial institutions.

Careers Our graduates enjoy a wide range of career opportunities, working in public accounting firms, all government sectors, and across private industry. Many of their careers began thanks to TCNJ’s on-campus recruiting events, which all Big 4 public accounting firms, many medium- and small-sized firms, and a large number of private companies attend. Possible Career Paths Public accountant: Conduct financial audits and provide tax and advisory services.

Corporate accountant: Manage financial records, analyze data, and contribute to business decisions.

Forensic accountant: Investigate financial fraud and irregularities.

Government accountant: Serve in federal, state, or local agencies.

Nonprofit accountant: Support organizations with financial reporting and compliance. Top Employers

Bank of America, CohenReznik, Deloitte, Dow Jones, Eisner Amper, EY, IRS, KPMG, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorganChase, Mercadien, Merrill Lynch, OCC, PwC

Advisement

Transfer Credit Policy Students who enroll in the accounting degree program must take all required accounting courses at TCNJ. Alternate arrangements for a course may only be allowed if studying abroad and with written pre-approval from the department. Accounting courses taken at another institution without department pre-approval will not be substituted for TCNJ accounting courses and will not count toward the degree.

ACC 498: Senior Accounting Capstone By definition, this course is a culminating experience, so it will be taken in the last semester: spring for students graduating in May and fall for students graduating in December. It is integral to the purpose of the course that students complete sufficient accounting credits to maximize the learning experience; therefore, students must plan for this course according to their graduating semester.