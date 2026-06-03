TCNJ Business Students Take the Stage at MOBTC to Explore Empathy in the AI Era

AI at The College of New Jersey School of Business

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming how we search, create, and solve problems. At TCNJ School of Business , we view AI as a powerful partner in the learning process—one that can enhance creativity and streamline complex tasks when used responsibly.

This hub is the central resource for our community to explore the evolving landscape of AI. Here, you will find our official AI Academic Integrity /Code of Conduct, Course Syllabi Statement and Icons, AI Attribution statement, and practical Training/Resources designed to help students and faculty navigate this technology with confidence and ethical clarity. Our goal is simple: to empower you to use AI to push the boundaries of your work without compromising the core values of honesty and critical thinking that define a TCNJ School of Business education.

TCNJ School of Business AI Academic Integrity/Code of Conduct

I. Purpose and Philosophy

In alignment with The College of New Jersey’s commitment to intellectual honesty, the School of Business recognizes that while Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) is a transformative professional tool, its use must not undermine the fundamental trust between students and faculty.

The ideas expressed and the work submitted by a student must be the product of their own intellectual engagement. Misrepresenting AI-generated content as one’s own original work can be considered a violation of TCNJ’s Academic Integrity Policy.

II. Default Policy: “Unauthorized Unless Specified”

Unless an instructor provides explicit, written permission in the course syllabus or for a specific assignment, the use of GenAI tools (including but not limited to Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, image generators, or automated data analysis tools) is prohibited.

Individual Discretion: Faculty members have the authority to permit the use of GenAI for specific assignments.

Explicit Parameters: If use is permitted, students must adhere strictly to the boundaries set by the instructor (e.g., using AI for brainstorming but not for drafting).

III. Definitions of Violation

The following actions may be considered breaches of academic integrity:

Plagiarism: Submitting AI-generated text, code, or data as your own work without proper attribution.

Unauthorized Assistance: Using GenAI to solve problems, write essays, or complete exams when independent work was required.

Data Misrepresentation: Presenting AI-generated data or citations as factual or researched evidence.

IV. Attribution and Transparency

If an instructor authorizes the use of GenAI, students are required to:

Disclose which tool was used and the extent of its contribution.

Cite the tool appropriately using the citation style (APA, MLA, etc.) required by the instructor.

Verify all outputs; students remain 100% responsible for the accuracy and integrity of the final submission.

Course Syllabi Statement and Icons

In TCNJ School of Business, we recognize that Generative AI (e.g., ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, or advanced features in Grammarly/QuillBot) is transforming the landscape of business. To prepare you for a career where these tools are ubiquitous, we allow—and in some cases, encourage—their use, provided they are used ethically and transparently.



1. The Definition of AI in this Course: AI refers to any generative tool or AI-assisted software capable of producing, revising, or analyzing text, code, financial models, images, or translations.

2. Permitted Activities You may use AI tools to assist with the pre-production and refining phases of your work, including: Data Exploration: Using AI to help explain complex financial formulas or conceptualize data visualization approaches. Ideation: Brainstorming marketing strategies, refining research questions, or generating SWOT analysis starting points. Structure: Drafting outlines to organize complex business reports or logic flows for coding/modeling. Technical Polish: Checking grammar, style, or “tone-checking” professional correspondence (e.g., adjusting a memo to be more persuasive).

3. Restricted Activities To ensure you master the core competencies required for your degree, AI is not permitted for: Unverified Analysis: Submitting AI-generated financial data or “facts” without independent verification. Primary Authorship: Generating entire sentences, paragraphs, or full reports. All submitted prose must be your own original work. Collaborative Fraud: Using AI to complete your portion of a group project without the explicit, documented consent of your teammates. Presence Impersonation: Using AI to generate discussion board posts, Zoom chat contributions, or live reflections.

4. The “Professional Standard” (Attribution & Accuracy): In a business setting, you are legally and ethically responsible for any document you sign or submit. In this course: Fact-Checking: AI tools frequently “hallucinate” (invent) case law, financial stats, or market data. Submitting AI-generated misinformation will be treated as a failure of professional due diligence. Attribution: Any use of AI beyond simple spell-check must be cited using [APA/Chicago/School Standard]. You must also include a brief “AI Disclosure Statement” at the end of assignments detailing what prompts were used and how the output was modified.

5. Consequences of Unauthorized Use: Use of AI outside of the permitted activities listed above, or failure to properly cite AI assistance, may be considered a violation of the School of Business AI Code of Conduct and the TCNJ Academic Integrity Policy. Unauthorized usage may result in referral to Academic Integrity.

AI Attribution

If generative AI tools (e.g., ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, Claude) are allowed for an assignment, you must follow that assignment’s specific AI requirements and limitations. At minimum, include an AI Use Statement (tool + date, purpose, and what parts of your work were affected) and note how you verified accuracy, sources, and calculations; if you quote or closely paraphrase AI output (when permitted), cite it in the course’s required style. Some assignments may require additional documentation (e.g., key prompts, a chat link/screenshot, or a short reflection). You remain fully responsible for the quality and integrity of what you submit, and undisclosed or unauthorized AI use may be treated as an academic integrity violation.