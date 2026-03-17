Bloomberg Market Concepts BMC

Bloomberg training is now available to TCNJ students in four modules: Economic Indicators, Currencies, Fixed Income, and Equities.



To begin a session, log in and type “BMC” for Bloomberg Market Concepts.

TCNJ students can access the Financial Learning Center in BB 231 on Monday – Friday, from 8:30 AM – 7 PM (closed Fridays in summer.) Sign up to reserve time in BB 114. Reservations can be made for up to two-hour blocks.

Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC) is an 8-hour, self-paced, e-learning video course consisting of four modules (Economic Indicators, Currencies, Fixed Income and Equities) and over 70 Bloomberg Terminal functions. After completing all four modules, students receive a certificate of completion. 