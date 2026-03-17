|Bloomberg training is now available to TCNJ students in four modules: Economic Indicators, Currencies, Fixed Income, and Equities.
To begin a session, log in and type “BMC” for Bloomberg Market Concepts.
TCNJ students can access the Financial Learning Center in BB 231 on Monday – Friday, from 8:30 AM – 7 PM (closed Fridays in summer.) Sign up to reserve time in BB 114. Reservations can be made for up to two-hour blocks.
Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC) is an 8-hour, self-paced, e-learning video course consisting of four modules (Economic Indicators, Currencies, Fixed Income and Equities) and over 70 Bloomberg Terminal functions. After completing all four modules, students receive a certificate of completion.
- Swipe into BB 231 with your TCNJ student ID card. Log onto the computer with your Novell username. Click on desktop Bloomberg icon.
- Select ‘Create new account’ (have cell phone handy for password). This log-in name gives you a Bloomberg e-mail account that remains active as long as your username is active. Your Bloomberg e-mail address is @bloomberg.net.
- For users with Bloomberg accounts: To log-in type username and password in upper left hand corner; hit “Go→.”
- To access Bloomberg Market Concepts (BMC), enter BMC and then hit the button on the Terminal or visit http://about.bloomberginstitute.com/students/bloomberg-marketconcepts/