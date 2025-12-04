Aiden Steward ’27

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to make genuine connections within the school of business, and have a positive impact on the incoming freshmen!



What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how willing all my peers and professors are to give me genuine feedback, and help me to be a better, more professional version of myself.



What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming students?

Getting involved, especially within your academic school, helps you to meet so many people in your classes, and makes your TCNJ experience so much more enjoyable.

