Angela Ragazzo ’27

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to make the transition into college as smooth as possible! TCNJ has such a great community and I’m excited to be a part of the transition process while introducing incoming freshmen to campus life.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love all the staff. Everyone has been so helpful to my needs as a student, and all the professors have some experience in their field. It’s been a great opportunity to learn more about potential career paths.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming students?

Go to as many things as you can! Studying in stud, read your email for weekly events and club meetings, and don’t be scared to reach out. Everyone at college is looking to connect in some way!