Cole Montano ’28

Learn More

What do you hot to gain from being a mentor this year?

I hope to give incoming Business students as good of a welcoming experience as I received! I’d love to make their experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible.



What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

How connected and friendly each discipline is to one another! Everyone loves staying in touch and helping each other out.



What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming students?

Don’t stress it! We’ve all been through it and everyone loves to help!

