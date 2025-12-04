Apply Visit Give | Alumni Parents Offices TCNJ Today Global Nav Menu
Headshot of Cole Montano ’28

Cole Montano ’28

Major: Finance Minor: Political ScienceTeam: 19A

What do you hot to gain from being a mentor this year?
I hope to give incoming Business students as good of a welcoming experience as I received! I’d love to make their experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?
How connected and friendly each discipline is to one another! Everyone loves staying in touch and helping each other out.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming students?
Don’t stress it! We’ve all been through it and everyone loves to help!