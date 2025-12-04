Emily Danyo ’27

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to give my mentees the confidence that my mentors gave me, and hopefully make a positive change in someone’s experience.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how supportive the professors in the School of Business are, and how they push me to be a better version of myself and explore all opportunities within the school.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming students?

A piece of advice I have for incoming freshman is to put yourself out there, even if you feel uncomfortable. There are so many amazing opportunities I regret missing out on because I was too scared to leave my comfort zone.