Gianna Rutigliano ’27

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to support incoming Business School students and help them adjust to college life with confidence. I also hope to be a friendly face on campus and offer new students a sense of comfort during this transitional time.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how many opportunities there are to get involved and grow both personally and professionally.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming students?

Keep an open mind and join as many clubs and organizations as possible! Networking is so important – the more people you know, the better!