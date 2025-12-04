Gloria Burton ’28

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to step outside of my comfort zone by developing confidence, clarity, and poise in my public speaking. Additionally, I aim to promote a smooth transition for all mentees.



What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love the wide range of activities offered on campus, as well as the diverse professional development sessions provided by the School of Business.



What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming students?

Do not be afraid to be yourself. The TCNJ community thrives on individuality, and your uniqueness is not only welcomed, it is needed.

