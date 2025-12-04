Jadyn Brown ’27

Learn More

What are you hoping to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to build and further my connections with my peers while growing as a leader. As well as being a mentor to incoming Freshmen through the difficult transition into college.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how welcoming the School of Business is at TCNJ. All of the professors and my fellow peers are willing to help and want to see each other succeed.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming students?

The main advice I have for the freshman is to not be scared to get involved. Getting involved has given me so many opportunities, new skills, and new connections that I would have never imagined having. Another piece of advice is to enjoy it all! As stressful as times seem, these experiences are so meaningful!