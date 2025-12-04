Khushi Handa ’27

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to continue to make an impact as a supportive and motivating figure for incoming business students to rely on.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

My favorite thing about the School of Business would be the small class sizes that create a more involved and focused space with the class and your professor.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming freshman?

You are navigating a new chapter of your life with starting college, take the time to explore all the opportunities and make the most of it.