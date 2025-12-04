Livia Minaides ’27

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I’m excited to be a mentor this year to expand my network, connect with new people, and help freshmen feel welcomed and confident. I hope to encourage them to step out of their comfort zones, get involved on campus, and make the most of their college experience.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how supportive the TCNJ School of Business community is. The alumni are always willing to offer advice and help in any way they can, which has made a big difference in my experience.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming students?

There are so many ways to get involved at TCNJ, and I highly recommend joining clubs and attending events early on. It’s a great way to meet people from all majors, build your network, and set yourself up for future opportunities.