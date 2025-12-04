Madeline Voinov ’28

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to inspire the freshman and get them excited for their time at TCNJ while also improving my leadership and public speaking skills.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love the personalized nature that the school has. It’s really easy to feel apart of the community.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming students?

Never think that you are too inexperienced or too nervous to try out something new. Take every opportunity that comes your way.