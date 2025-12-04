Michael Seifert ’28

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to be a leader in my community and somebody who helps make TCNJ a great place in 2025-2026.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

TCNJ School of Business is all about developing great relationships and building the most successful ready students for the future.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming students?

You only have so many years of college so make it count, experience all that you can and don’t be hesitant to try new things.