Michelle Hicks ’28

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I would love to improve my leadership and public speaking skills while helping the freshman get settled here at TCNJ! I know how hard it can be to learn all the areas of college life and I can’t wait to help them navigate it.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how much the faculty cares about the students and everyone is working towards the same goal. I have more support than I could’ve imagined and I hope to continue that for others.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming students?

Get involved! Look for clubs, organizations, and events to go to. That is the main way to really feel connected to campus and gain a sense of belonging.