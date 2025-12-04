Valentina Rowe ’26

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I want to become more comfortable public speaking and make connections with my peers.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

I love how TCNJ feels like home. The community both on campus and in the school of business is immediately felt upon arrival. I am happy to be apart of a campus that makes people feel welcome.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming students?

My piece of advice for freshman is to give college some time. Transitioning into a new environment can be challenging and overwhelming, but it’s important to give yourself some grace. Become comfortable with the uncomfortable and before you know it, TCNJ will feel like a second home.