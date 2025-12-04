Victoria Dellacroce ’28

Learn More

What do you hope to get out of being a mentor this year?

I hope to gain connections with my fellow peer mentors in order to build my network at TCNJ, and I hope to develop successful relationships with those I am mentoring in order to make their transition to our school as easy and enjoyable as possible.

What’s something you love about TCNJ/School of Business?

Something I love about TCNJ, especially seen in the School of Business, is the professors. They are always there to help and truly want to see each student succeed. When I am confused, I know I can go to them for help, and because of smaller class sizes, they know who I am as well.

What’s a piece of advice you have for incoming students?

A piece of advice I have for freshman is to keep an open mind. There will be classes, clubs, or even new people that might not seem like your thing, but you never know what you could end up loving or the new friendships that you could form in ways you never would have expected.