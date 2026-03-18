Accounting, BS – Suggested Four year sequence 2024 – 2025

Freshman Year

Fall Semester (4 Units) Spring Semester (4.5 Units) ACC 191: Intro to Accounting Profession (0 credit) ACC 201: Financial Accounting (1 unit) MAT 125: Calculus for Business & Social Sciences (1 unit) OR MAT 127: Calculus A (1 unit) STA 115: Statistics OR

STA 215: Statistical Inference (1 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) FYS: First Year Seminar (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) IST 201 (0.5 unit) BUS 99: Business Orientation Seminar (0 credit) IDS 102: Information Literacy (0 credit)

Notes: IST 201 should be completed by the end of the first year. MAT 125 or 127 must be completed prior to ACC 211.

Sophomore Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) ACC 291: Accounting Career Planning (0.5 unit; fall only) ACC 321: Accounting Information Systems

(1 unit; spring only) ACC 211: Fundamentals of Accounting (1 unit) BUS 300: Commercial Law (1 unit – Free Elective) BUS 200: Legal/Regulatory Environment of Business

(1 unit) MGT 201: Management Principles (0.5 Unit) ECO 231: Applied Business Statistics (1 unit) MKT 201: Marketing Principles (0.5 unit) FIN 201: Fundamental Financial Methods (0.5 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit)

Notes: ACC 201 must be completed by fall of sophomore year to stay on this 4-year sequence. ACC 211 and FIN 201 must be completed by spring of sophomore year to stay on this 4-year sequence.

Junior Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) ACC 301: Intermediate Financial Accounting I

(1 unit; fall only) ACC 302: Intermediate Financial Accounting II

(1 unit; spring only) ACC 401: Federal Income Tax I (1 unit; fall only) ACC 311: Cost Accounting (1 unit; spring only) International Business Core (1 unit) 300-level FIN Option (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit)

Senior Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) ACC 411: Advanced Accounting (1 unit; fall only) ACC 498: Capstone Course (1 unit; writing-intensive; should be completed during final semester) ACC 421: External Auditing (1 unit; fall only) MGT 499: Strategic Management (1 unit) MGT 360: Operations Management (1 unit) OR MKT 360: Supply Chain Management (1 unit) Elective (1 unit) Elective (1 unit) Elective (1 unit) BUS 400 Senior Exit Exam (0 unit)

*BUS 400: Senior Exit Exam is taken in the Senior Year – Fall or Spring Semester.