Tell Us your Story Black History Month Student Showcase

Tell Us your Story Black History Month Student Showcase

Undeclared in the School of Business

Accounting, BS – Suggested Four year sequence 2025 – 2026

Freshman Year

Fall Semester (4 Units) Spring Semester (4.5 Units) ACC 191: Intro to Accounting Profession (0 credit) ACC 201: Financial Accounting (1 unit) MAT 125: Calculus for Business & Social Sciences (1 unit) OR MAT 127: Calculus A (1 unit) STA 115: Statistics OR

STA 215: Statistical Inference (1 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) FYS: First Year Seminar (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) IST 201 (0.5 unit) BUS 99: Business Orientation Seminar (0 credit) IDS 102: Information Literacy (0 credit)

Notes: The completion of an ACC 201 with a “B-” or higher and a MAT 100-level is required for ACC 211.

Sophomore Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) ACC 291: Accounting Career Planning (0.5 unit; fall only) ACC 321: Accounting Information Systems

(1 unit; spring only) ACC 211: Fundamentals of Accounting (1 unit) BUS 300: Commercial Law (1 unit – Free Elective) BUS 200: Legal/Regulatory Environment of Business

(1 unit) MGT 201: Management Principles (0.5 Unit) ECO 231: Applied Business Statistics (1 unit) MKT 201: Marketing Principles (0.5 unit) FIN 201: Fundamental Financial Methods (0.5 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit)

Notes: ACC 201 must be completed by fall of sophomore year to stay on this 4-year sequence. ACC 211 and FIN 201 must be completed by spring of sophomore year to stay on this 4-year sequence.

Junior Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) ACC 301: Intermediate Financial Accounting I

(1 unit; fall only) ACC 302: Intermediate Financial Accounting II

(1 unit; spring only) ACC 401: Federal Income Tax I (1 unit; fall only) ACC 311: Cost Accounting (1 unit; spring only) 300-level FIN Option (1 unit) MGT 360: Operations Management (1 unit) OR

MKT 360: Supply Chain Management (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) Free Elective (1 unit)

Senior Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) ACC 411: Advanced Accounting (1 unit; fall only) ACC 402: Federal Income Tax II OR

ACC 423: Audit Analytics (1 unit) ACC 421: External Auditing (1 unit; writing-intensive;

fall only) MGT 499: Strategic Management (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) International Business Course (1 unit) Free Elective (1 unit) Free Elective (1 unit) BUS 400 Senior Exit Exam (0 unit)

*BUS 400: Senior Exit Exam is taken in the Senior Year – Fall or Spring Semester.