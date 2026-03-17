Accounting, BS – Suggested Four year sequence 2025 – 2026

Freshman Year
|Fall Semester (4 Units)
|Spring Semester (4.5 Units)
|ACC 191: Intro to Accounting Profession (0 credit)
|ACC 201: Financial Accounting (1 unit)
|MAT 125: Calculus for Business & Social Sciences (1 unit) OR MAT 127: Calculus A (1 unit)
|STA 115: Statistics OR
STA 215: Statistical Inference (1 unit)
|ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR
ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit)
|ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR
ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit)
|FYS: First Year Seminar (1 unit)
|College Core Requirement (1 unit)
|College Core Requirement (1 unit)
|IST 201 (0.5 unit)
|BUS 99: Business Orientation Seminar (0 credit)
|IDS 102: Information Literacy (0 credit)
Notes: The completion of an ACC 201 with a “B-” or higher and a MAT 100-level is required for ACC 211.
Sophomore Year
|Fall Semester (4 units)
|Spring Semester (4 units)
|ACC 291: Accounting Career Planning (0.5 unit; fall only)
|ACC 321: Accounting Information Systems
(1 unit; spring only)
|ACC 211: Fundamentals of Accounting (1 unit)
|BUS 300: Commercial Law (1 unit – Free Elective)
|BUS 200: Legal/Regulatory Environment of Business
(1 unit)
|MGT 201: Management Principles (0.5 Unit)
|ECO 231: Applied Business Statistics (1 unit)
|MKT 201: Marketing Principles (0.5 unit)
|FIN 201: Fundamental Financial Methods (0.5 unit)
|College Core Requirement (1 unit)
Notes: ACC 201 must be completed by fall of sophomore year to stay on this 4-year sequence. ACC 211 and FIN 201 must be completed by spring of sophomore year to stay on this 4-year sequence.
Junior Year
|Fall Semester (4 units)
|Spring Semester (4 units)
|ACC 301: Intermediate Financial Accounting I
(1 unit; fall only)
|ACC 302: Intermediate Financial Accounting II
(1 unit; spring only)
|ACC 401: Federal Income Tax I (1 unit; fall only)
|ACC 311: Cost Accounting (1 unit; spring only)
|300-level FIN Option (1 unit)
|MGT 360: Operations Management (1 unit) OR
MKT 360: Supply Chain Management (1 unit)
|College Core Requirement (1 unit)
|Free Elective (1 unit)
Senior Year
|Fall Semester (4 units)
|Spring Semester (4 units)
|ACC 411: Advanced Accounting (1 unit; fall only)
|ACC 402: Federal Income Tax II OR
ACC 423: Audit Analytics (1 unit)
|ACC 421: External Auditing (1 unit; writing-intensive;
fall only)
|MGT 499: Strategic Management (1 unit)
|College Core Requirement (1 unit)
|International Business Course (1 unit)
|Free Elective (1 unit)
|Free Elective (1 unit)
|BUS 400 Senior Exit Exam (0 unit)
*BUS 400: Senior Exit Exam is taken in the Senior Year – Fall or Spring Semester.