Accounting Check Sheet 2025-2026

Use this check sheet to track you progress through the accounting major requirements.
Students must follow major requirements based on the requirements at the time of acceptance into major. Graduation requires a cumulative and major GPA of 2.0. For academic rules & procedures and official degree
information, see the Academic Bulletin website
Unit Total Requirement
Use the following formula to determine and track your required credits.
Earned + In Progress Units (do not count repeat coursework):
How many more units do you need to earn 32.5 units:
If completing 150 credits (37.5 units) towards CPA, how many more are needed: (Please note that 32.5 units is required for the Accounting degree program, not 37.5 units. Completion of the TCNJ Accounting, BS degree program qualifies students to take the CPA exam in the state of NJ. However, to qualify for a CPA license, students must complete an additional 20 credits/5 units to satisfy the state-mandated 150-credit requirement.)
College Core Requirements
A single course may cover up to ONE discipline and up to TWO social justice courses. Major and minor coursework may satisfy College Core requirements freely for the Breadth Distribution requirements. See the College Core website for more info.
Proficiencies
- IDS 102: Information Literacy
- FYS : First Year Seminar (1 unit)
Social Justice
- First-Year Community Engagement (FYC 100)
- Gender & Sexuality:
- Global Perspectives:
- Race & Ethnicity:
Multidisciplinary Perspectives (8 units)
Literary, Visual, or Performing Arts (LVPA):
Belief Systems (BS):
Behavioral, Social, Cultural Perspective (BSCP):
(Both ECO 101 & 102 require prerequisite of MAT 95: Intermediate Algebra OR math placement into MAT 119/120.)
- ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics
- ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics
Historical Perspectives (HP):
Natural Science with Lab:
Quantitative Reasoning (QR):
(STA 215 requires prerequisite or corequisite of either MAT 125 or MAT 127)
- MAT 125: Calculus for Business or MAT 127: Calculus A
- STA 115: Statistics or STA 215: Statistical Inference
Math Sequence
Math Sequence (dependent on placement)
- MAT 95: Intermediate Algebra
- MAT 119: Intro to Functions or MAT 120: Pre-Calculus
- MAT 125 or MAT 127
Accounting Major Requirements
Business Correlates
These courses are required of the Accounting major and also satisfy College Core requirements:
- ECO 101,
- ECO 102,
- MAT 125/127,
- STA 115/215 or ECO 105 (if transferred from Economics)
ECO 231: Applied Business Statistics (1 unit)
Prerequisites:
- ECO 101 or ECO 102
- STA 115 or STA 215 or ECO 105
- MAT 125 or MAT 127
Business Core (9 units)
- ACC 201: Financial Accounting (min. grade of “B-” required) Prerequisite: Reserved for business majors
- ACC 211: Fundamentals of Accounting (min. grade of “C” required) Prerequisite: [MAT 100 level course] + [ACC 201 with a min. grade of “B-”]
- BUS 200: Legal/Regulatory Environment of Business (Sophomore/Junior Level Writing course) F
- IN 201: Fundamental Financial Methods (0.5 unit) Prerequisites: [ECO 101 or ECO 102] + [STA 115 or STA 215 or ECO 105]
- IST 201: Intro to Data & Information (0.5 unit)
- MGT 201: Management Principles (0.5 unit)
- MKT 201: Marketing Principles (0.5 unit)
- MGT 499: Strategic Management Prerequisites: [Senior Status] + [ACC 211] + [FIN 201] + [MGT 201] + [IST 201] + [MKT 201]
- Senior Exit Exam (Fall or Spring of Senior Year)
BUS 400: Senior Exit Exam (0 Unit)
Accountancy Emphasis (8.5 units)
Seminars
- BUS 99: Business Orientation Seminar (0 credit)
- ACC 191: Intro to Accounting Profession (0 credit)
- ACC 291: Accounting Career Planning (0.5 unit)
Accounting Core
- ACC 301: Intermediate Financial Accounting I Prerequisites: [ACC 211 with min. grade of “C”] + [FIN 201]
- ACC 302: Intermediate Financial Accounting II Prerequisite: ACC 301
- ACC 311: Cost Accounting Prerequisite: ACC 211
- ACC 321: Accounting Information Systems Prerequisite: [ACC 201] + [IST 201] + [STA 115 or STA 215 or ECO 105]
- ACC 401: Federal Income Taxation I Prerequisite: ACC 211
- ACC 411: Advanced Accounting Prerequisite: ACC 302
- ACC 421: Auditing Theory & Practice Prerequisite: ACC 302
- ACC Option: ACC 402 or ACC 423
- ACC 402: Federal Income Taxation II Prerequisite: ACC 401
- ACC 423: Audit Analytics Prerequisite: ACC 421