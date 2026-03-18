Tell Us your Story Black History Month Student Showcase

Tell Us your Story Black History Month Student Showcase

Undeclared in the School of Business

Accounting Check Sheet 2025-2026

Use this check sheet to track you progress through the accounting major requirements.

Students must follow major requirements based on the requirements at the time of acceptance into major. Graduation requires a cumulative and major GPA of 2.0. For academic rules & procedures and official degree

information, see the Academic Bulletin website

Unit Total Requirement

Use the following formula to determine and track your required credits.

Earned + In Progress Units (do not count repeat coursework):

How many more units do you need to earn 32.5 units:

If completing 150 credits (37.5 units) towards CPA, how many more are needed: (Please note that 32.5 units is required for the Accounting degree program, not 37.5 units. Completion of the TCNJ Accounting, BS degree program qualifies students to take the CPA exam in the state of NJ. However, to qualify for a CPA license, students must complete an additional 20 credits/5 units to satisfy the state-mandated 150-credit requirement.)

College Core Requirements

A single course may cover up to ONE discipline and up to TWO social justice courses. Major and minor coursework may satisfy College Core requirements freely for the Breadth Distribution requirements. See the College Core website for more info.

Proficiencies IDS 102: Information Literacy

FYS : First Year Seminar (1 unit) Social Justice First-Year Community Engagement (FYC 100)

Gender & Sexuality:

Global Perspectives:

Race & Ethnicity: Multidisciplinary Perspectives (8 units) Literary, Visual, or Performing Arts (LVPA): Belief Systems (BS): Behavioral, Social, Cultural Perspective (BSCP): (Both ECO 101 & 102 require prerequisite of MAT 95: Intermediate Algebra OR math placement into MAT 119/120.) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics Historical Perspectives (HP): Natural Science with Lab: Quantitative Reasoning (QR): (STA 215 requires prerequisite or corequisite of either MAT 125 or MAT 127) MAT 125: Calculus for Business or MAT 127: Calculus A

STA 115: Statistics or STA 215: Statistical Inference

Math Sequence

Math Sequence (dependent on placement)

MAT 95: Intermediate Algebra MAT 119: Intro to Functions or MAT 120: Pre-Calculus MAT 125 or MAT 127

Accounting Major Requirements