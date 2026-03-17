Economics, BA – Analytics Track – ‘Suggested’ Four Year Sequence 2025 – 2026

Freshman Year

Fall Semester (4 Units) Spring Semester (4 Units) MAT 125: Calculus for Business & Social Sciences

(1 unit) or MAT 127: Calculus A (1 unit) ECO 105: Statistics (1 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) FYS: First Year Seminar (1 unit) Analytics Course 1 (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) BUS 99: Business Orientation Seminar (0 unit) BUS 100: Professional Development (0 unit) IDS 102: Information Literacy (0 unit)

Notes: MAT 125 (or 127) AND ECO 105 must be completed prior to ECO 231 (to be completed in spring of sophomore year).

Students who choose to take an Intensive Language (2 unit) class should consult with an advisor to determine the best sequence of coursework. BUS 100 can be taken in the Sophomore Year if you do not take the course in the First Year, Spring Semester.

Sophomore Year

Fall Semester (4 Units) Spring Semester (4 Units) ECO 231: Applied Business Statistics ECO 210: History of Economic Thought (1 unit; spring only) Analytics Course 2 (1 unit) Analytics Course 3 (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) Sophomore/Junior Level Writing Course Elective (1 unit) Elective (1 unit)

Junior Year

Fall Semester (4 Units) Spring Semester (4 Units) ECO 302: Intermediate Macroeconomics

(1 unit; fall only) ECO 301: Intermediate Microeconomics

(1 unit; spring only) Economics Option Course (1 unit) Economics Option Course (1 unit) Elective (1 unit) International Business Course –

ECO 340 or INB 330/FIN 335 (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit)

Senior Year

Fall Semester (3 units) Spring Semester (3 units) ECO 420: Econometrics (1 unit) ECO 495: Thesis (1 unit) Economics Option Course (1 unit) Elective (1 unit) Elective (1 unit) Elective (1 unit) ECO 494: Thesis Prep (0 credit) BUS 400: Senior Exit Exam (0 unit)

Notes: Thesis Prep must be completed prior to ECO 495. Failure to register for ECO 494 by fall semester of senior year will prohibit students from taking ECO 495 in spring of senior year. BUS 400 will be taken in the Senior Year – Fall or Spring Semester.