Economics, BA – Suggested Four year Sequence 2025-2026

Freshman Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) MAT 125: Calculus for Business & Social Sciences

(1 unit) or MAT 127: Calculus A (1 unit) ECO 105: Statistics (1 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) FYS: First Year Seminar (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) Language Course (1 unit) Language Course (1 unit) BUS 99: Business Orientation Seminar (0 unit) BUS 100: Professional Development (0 unit) IDS 102: Information Literacy (0 unit)

Notes: MAT 125 (or 127) AND ECO 105 must be completed prior to ECO 231 (to be completed in spring of sophomore year).

Students who choose to take an Intensive Language (2 unit) class should consult with advisor to determine best sequence of

coursework. BUS 100 can be taken in the Sophomore Year if you do not take the course in the First Year, Spring Semester.

Sophomore Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) Language Course (1 unit) ECO 231: Applied Business Statistics (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) ECO 210: History of Economic Thought (1 unit; spring only) College Core Requirement (1 unit) Sophomore/Junior Level Writing Course Elective (1 unit) Elective (1 unit)

Junior Year

Fall Semester (4 Units) Spring Semester (4 Units) ECO 302: Intermediate Macroeconomics (1 unit; fall only) ECO 301: Intermediate Microeconomics

(1 unit; spring only) Economics Option Course (1 unit) Economics Option Course (1 unit) Elective (1 unit) ECO 340 or INB 330/FIN 335 (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit)

Senior Year

Fall Semester (4 Units) Spring Semester (4 Units) ACC 411: Advanced Accounting (1 unit; fall only) ACC 402: Federal Income Tax II OR

ACC 423: Audit Analytics (1 unit) ACC 421: External Auditing (1 unit; writing-intensive;

fall only) MGT 499: Strategic Management (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) International Business Course (1 unit) Free Elective (1 unit) Free Elective (1 unit) BUS 400 Senior Exit Exam (0 unit)

*BUS 400: Senior Exit Exam is taking in the Senior Year – Fall or Spring Semester.