Economics, Secondary Edu Urban Edu, BA Suggested Four Year Sequence 2025 – 2026

Freshman Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) MAT 125: Calculus for Business & Social Sciences

(1 unit) OR MAT 127: Calculus A (1 unit) ECO 105: Statistics (1 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) FYS: First Year Seminar (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) Language Course (1 unit) Language Course (1 unit) BUS 99: Business Orientation Seminar (0 unit) BUS 100: Professional Development (0 unit) IDS 102: Information Literacy (0 unit) SED 99: College Seminar (0 unit)

Notes: For additional information regarding the secondary education requirements, please contact the School of Education:

Educational Administration and Secondary Education (https://ease.tcnj.edu/). MAT 125 (or 127) AND ECO 105 must be completed prior to ECO 231 (to be completed in spring of sophomore year). Students who choose to take an Intensive Language (2 unit) class should consult with an advisor to determine the best sequence of coursework. BUS 100 can be taken in the Sophomore Year if you do not take the course in the First Year, Spring Semester.

Sophomore Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) ECO 231: Applied Business Statistics ECO 210: History of Economics Thought

(1 unit; spring only) Language Course (1 unit) Sophomore/Junior Writing Course (1 unit) SED 224: Adolescent Learning & Development (1 unit) EFN 299: Schools, Community & Culture (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) SPE 103: Social & Legal Foundations of Special Education (1 unit)

Note: SED 224 and EFN 299 may be taken in either fall or spring of sophomore year, but it is strongly recommended that these two courses not be taken together. Please note that at least one of these courses must be completed prior to SPE 103.

Junior Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) ECO 302: Intermediate Macroeconomics (1 unit; fall only) ECO 301: Intermediate Microeconomics

(1 unit; spring only) ECO Option (300/400 Level) (1 unit) ECO 340 or INB 330/FIN 335 (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) World History Course (1 unit) Geography Course (1 unit) Government Course (1 unit)

Senior Year

Fall Semester (3 units) Spring Semester (3 units) SED 399: Pedagogy in Secondary Schools (1.5 units) SED 498: Collaboration Capstone for Professional

Inquiry (1 Unit) HED 390: Teaching Secondary Ed Social Studies (1 unit) HED 390: Teaching Secondary Ed Social Studies (1 unit) RAL 328: Reading in Secondary Education (0.5 unit) Elective (1 unit) BUS 400: Senior Exit Exam (0 unit)

Notes: Thesis Prep must be completed prior to ECO 495. Failure to register for ECO 494 by fall semester of senior year will prohibit students from taking ECO 495 in spring of senior year. BUS 400 is taken in the Senior Year – Fall or Spring Semester.