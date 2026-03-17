Finance, BS – ‘Suggested’ Four Year Sequence 2025- 2026

Freshman Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) MAT 125: Calculus for Business & Social Sciences

(1 unit) OR MAT 127: Calculus A (1 unit) ACC 201: Financial Accounting (1 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) STA 115: Statistics OR

STA 215: Statistical Inference (1 unit) FYS: First Year Seminar (1 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) BUS 99: Business Orientation Seminar (0 unit) BUS 100: Professional Development (0 unit) IDS 102: Information Literacy (0 unit)

Notes: FIN 201 has prerequisites of [STA 115 or STA 215] AND [ECO 101 or ECO 102]. ACC 201 and FIN 201 are prerequisites to almost all FIN 300/400-level courses. BUS 100 can be taken in Sophomore Year if you do not take the course in the First Year, Spring Semester.

Sophomore Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) FIN 201: Fundamental Financial Methods (0.5 unit) FIN 310: Intro to Investments (1 unit) IST 201: Intro to Data & Info Science (0.5 unit) IST Breadth (1 unit) BUS 200: Legal/Regulatory Environment of Business

(1 unit) MGT 201: Management Principles (0.5 unit) ACC 202: Managerial Accounting (1 unit) MKT 201: Marketing Principles (0.5 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit)

Notes: FIN 310 or FIN 330 is a prerequisite for FIN 360, FIN 365, FIN 410 & FIN 391 (Student Investment Fund). FIN 310 AND [FIN 320 or FIN 330] are prerequisites for FIN 430. BUS 200 should be completed during sophomore year or by fall of junior year, at the latest.

Junior Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) FIN 330: Corporate Finance (1 unit) FIN 300/400 level Course (1 unit) MGT 360: Operations Management (1 unit) OR

MKT 360: Supply Chain Management (1 unit) MKT Breadth (1 unit) OR MGT Breadth (1 unit) MKT Breadth (1 unit) OR MGT Breadth (1 unit) Finance Quantitative Analysis Course (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit)

Notes: Regarding Finance Quantitative Analysis Course, FIN 360 is typically offered during the spring semesters, while FIN 365 and FIN 380 are typically offered during fall (this will dictate the placement of Quant. Analysis Option in the Suggested Four-Year Sequence).

Senior Year

Fall Semester (3 units) Spring Semester (3 units) FIN 320: Financial Management: Working Capital (1 unit) International Business Course (1 unit) FIN 410: Portfolio Management OR FIN 430: Business

Valuation or FIN 495: Senior Thesis (1 unit) MGT 499: Strategic Management (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) Elective (1 unit) BUS 400: Senior Exit Exams (0 unit)

Notes: Finance majors taking the capstone course must complete different prerequisites. For FIN 410 the prerequisites are: [FIN 310] and [FIN 360 or FIN 365 or FIN 380]. For FIN 430 the prerequisites are: [FIN 310] and [FIN 320 or FIN 330]. Non-finance majors may follow the pre-req requirements listed on PAWS. FIN 430 is offered all semesters. FIN 410 is only offered in the fall. It is recommended that Finance majors complete FIN 340 or INB 330/FIN 335 for the International Business requirement.