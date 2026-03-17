Marketing, BS – Suggested Four Year Sequence 2025-2026

Freshman Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) MAT 125: Calculus for Business & Social Sciences

(1 unit) OR MAT 127: Calculus A (1 unit) MKT 201: Marketing Principles (0.5 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) MGT 201: Management Principles (0.5 unit) FYS: First Year Seminar (1 unit) STA 115: Statistics or

STA 215: Statistical Inference (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) ECO 101: Principles of Microeconomics (1 unit) OR

ECO 102: Principles of Macroeconomics (1 unit) BUS 99: Business Orientation Seminar (0 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) IDS 102: Information Literacy (0 unit) BUS 100: Professional Development (0 unit)

*BUS 100 can be taken in the Sophomore Year if you do not take the course in the First Year, Spring Semester.

Sophomore Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) ACC 201: Financial Accounting (1 unit) BUS 200: Legal/Regulatory Environment of Business

(1 unit) MKT 300: Marketing Info & Analysis (1 unit) IST 201: Intro to Data & Info Science (0.5 unit) MGT Breadth (1 unit) FIN 201: Fundamental Financial Methods (0.5 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) Quantitative Analysis Option College Core Requirement (1 unit)

Note: MKT 300 can be taken in fall or spring of sophomore year (recommended to be taken in a different semester from when Quantitative Analysis course is being completed). BUS 200 should be completed during sophomore year or by fall of junior year, at the latest.

Junior Year

Fall Semester (4 units) Spring Semester (4 units) ACC 202: Managerial Accounting (1 unit) IST Breadth (1 unit) MKT Breadth (1 unit) FIN Breadth (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) MKT 300 Level Course (1 unit) MGT 360: Operations Management (1 unit) OR

MKT 360: Supply Chain Management (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit)

Senior Year

Fall Semester (3 units) Spring Semester (3 units) MKT 300 Level Course (1 unit) International Business Course or Free Elective (1 unit) College Core Requirement (1 unit) MGT 499: Strategic Management (1 unit) MKT 450: Marketing Management (1 unit) Elective (1 unit) BUS 400: Senior Exit Exam (0 unit)

Note: If the International Business requirement has been satisfied with one of the major requirements, replace with a free electivecourse.