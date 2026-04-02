Cover Sheet for Connecting Courses to Programs

The approval process for programs and courses is available at: www.tcnj.edu/~academic/transformation/forms/approvalprocess.doc
This cover sheet should briefly summarize the relationship between the course and the program’s learning goals. The cover sheet functions as an executive summary that provides the rationale for the course and information on the place of the course in the program’s curriculum.
- Learning goals
Explain how the content and performance goals in this course relate to the overall program goals. Describe how core competencies, deep understandings, misunderstandings, technical knowledge, complex tasks/core problem solving or technical skills/procedures/methods are developed in this course and extend those previously learned and/or prepare students for future planned learning experiences.
- Student assessment
Explain how the methods and feedback will assist in student learning. Explain how the assessment plan for this course relates to the assessment plan for the program. Discuss how the evidence used to indicate student achievement can serve as indicators of progress in achieving program goals.
- Learning activities
Explain how the learning activities in this course relate to the other planned learning experiences in the program. Describe how this kind of learning experience will relate to other planned experiences in the program. Where possible, link the rationale for these learning activities with the learning goals of the program.
2/14/03