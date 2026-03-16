Economics Courses

ECO 101/Principles of Microeconomics | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: MAT 095 (or equivalent)

An introduction to the analysis of price determination in product and resource markets under varying market structures in a capitalistic system. A research paper is required.



ECO 102/Principles of Macroeconomics | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: MAT 095 (or equivalent)

An introduction to the measurement and analysis of the aggregate level of economic activity including unemployment, interest rates, inflation, exchange rates and economic growth. Government fiscal and monetary policies are examined along with international economic interactions.



ECO 115/American Economic History | 1 course unit

(fall)

Examination of how economic forces impacted historical events in the United States from Colonial times to the end of World War II. Basic economic theory and statistics will be utilized to examine a series of historical episodes in the development of the United States. A research paper is required.



ECO 120/European Economic History | 1 course unit

(spring)

The economic development of Europe is traced from the medieval period to modern times. Particular emphasis is given to the growth of economic institutions that preceded those of modern Europe. The growth of these institutions is further developed to demonstrate their influence on the United States.



ECO 210/History of Economic Thought | 1 course unit

(spring)

Prerequisite: sophomore standing

The development of economic analysis from the classical school until today. The ideas of Smith, Ricardo, Marx, Marshall, Keynes, Pigou, and Sraffa are analyzed. A research paper is required.



ECO 231/Applied Business Statistics (Statistics II) | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: STA 215 (or equivalent), ECO 101 or ECO 102

Application of statistical techniques to business problems including ANOVA, time-series analysis, and regression analysis. The multiple regression model is emphasized. Computer applications are integrated. Research paper required.



ECO 301/Intermediate Microeconomics | 1 course unit

(spring)

Prerequisites: ECO 101 and one of the following: ECO 231, PSY 203, or STA 305

An examination of the modern price theory with specific emphasis on consumer demand, production and cost, the firm and market organization, and market failure.



ECO 302/Intermediate Macroeconomics 1 course unit

(fall)

Prerequisites: ECO 102; and one of the following: ECO 231, PSY 203, or STA 305

Theories of national income determination are studied. Fiscal and monetary policy effects on inflation and unemployment are investigated. The influences of foreign trade on the national economy are considered.





ECO 310/Money, Credit, and Financial Markets | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: ECO 102

An examination of the behavior and functions of money, financial markets, and institutions. The role of credit, flow of funds, importance of interest rates, efficiency of financial markets, and the role of the Federal Reserve Bank are also examined.



ECO 315/Labor Economics | 1 course unit

(fall)

Prerequisite: ECO 101

Provides an understanding of the economic forces acting upon labor markets. Economic reasoning and tools of Microeconomics are used to study various aspects and policies related to the labor market. Topics include an overview of the labor market, labor demand and supply, worker productivity, hours worked and working conditions, wage determination, household production, investment in human capital, worker mobility and migration, racial/ethnic and gender issues, discrimination, role of government in labor markets, and labor unions. A research paper is required.



ECO 320/Health Economics | 1 course unit

(spring)

Prerequisite: ECO 101

An examination of the health care system in the U.S. with particular emphasis on understanding the economic forces acting upon health care markets. Economic reasoning and tools of microeconomics are applied to the study of health and medical care and implications for individual health behavior and public health policies are examined. Topics include overview of the U.S. health care system, demand for health and medical services, health insurance, organization of health care providers, government’s role, international health care system comparison, and pharmaceutical industry. A research paper is required.



ECO 325/Women, Gender, and Work | 1 course unit

(fall)

Prerequisite: ECO 101

An examination of the economic basis of policy debated on gender inequality in the labor market and in the workplace. Perfect competition and strategic competition theories of gender inequality are studied and contrasted. Topics include the wage gap, occupational distribution, labor force participation, productivity differentials, working conditions, and international comparison. A research paper is required.



ECO 335/Economic Development | 1 course unit

(fall)

Prerequisite: ECO 101

Study of economic growth models and their application to the problems of developing countries. The relation of trade to growth and foreign aid policies also are examined. A research paper is required.



ECO 340/International Economics | 1 course unit

(spring)

Prerequisite: ECO 102

Study of the theory, policy, and institutions of international trading and monetary relations. A research paper is required.



ECO 345/Comparative Economic Systems | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: ECO 102

Economic systems including China, Japan, Russia and former USSR republics, U.S., and selected countries in Europe and Eastern Europe will be analyzed with respect to economic performance and achievement of goals. Research paper required.





ECO 350/Economics of Environmental Quality | 1 course unit

(fall)

Prerequisite: ECO 101

An examination of production and consumption from the perspectives of ecology and applied economic theory. Resource utilization, externalities, pollution-control methods and their theoretical and practical consequences for the U.S.; developed and less-developed economies will be analyzed in terms of the economic goals of efficiency, equity, and growth. A research component is required.



ECO 355/Organization of Industry | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: ECO 101

A detailed study of the modern theory of the firm and antitrust issues. The theory of the firm focuses on the impact of transactions costs on economic organization. Uses price theory and the theory of the firm to analyze antitrust issues. A research paper is required.



ECO 365/Economics of the Law | 1 course unit

(fall, odd years)

Prerequisite: ECO 101

Application of economic analysis to common law rules (i.e., contract, property, and tort law). Economic analysis is used to predict the effect of legal rules, determine which legal rules are economically efficient, and explain the development of law and legal institutions. A research paper is required.



ECO 370/Selected Topics in Economics | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Note: Each time this course is offered, the specific topic and course prerequisites will be announced.

An opportunity to pursue, in a structured setting, a topic of current interest or specialized focus not available in scheduled business courses. (Course context will vary; course may only be taken for credit twice.)



ECO 375/Strategic Interaction: Experiments and Applications of

Behavioral Game Theory | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: STA 215

An examination of the nature and consequences of strategic interaction using both theory and empirics. The empirical component requires analysis of experimental results. Bargaining investment, auction, market entry, government regulations, and motivating employees are analyzed using techniques and concepts from economics, psychology, and mathematics. A research paper is required.



ECO 380/International Political Economy 1 course unit

(same as POL 380)

(spring)

A study of the politics of international economic relations. Economic theories of international trade and finance are presented in the context of their political origins and implications. Includes review of primary analytical perspectives, historical developments, and major contemporary institutions and processes bearing on the politics of international economics.



ECO 391/Independent Study in Economics | Variable course units

Prerequisites: Permission of instructor and department chair

An opportunity to engage in individual or small-group directed readings or study, not otherwise available in the curriculum, under the supervision of a faculty advisor. Student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.





ECO 393/Independent Research in Economics | Variable course units

Prerequisites: Permission of instructor and department chair

An opportunity to engage in individual or small-group projects or studies, not otherwise available in the curriculum, under the supervision of a faculty advisor. The experience should result in a paper which is either published or formally presented. Student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.



ECO 399/Internship in Economics | Variable course units

Prerequisites: Sophomore, junior, or senior standing; permission of internship coordinator

An opportunity for students to integrate theory with field experience in business under the instruction and supervision of a business person in consultation with the internship coordinator. Graded P/U only.



ECO 420/Econometrics | 1 course unit

(spring)

Prerequisite: ECO 231 or STA 305

An examination of single-equation and simultaneous-equations regression procedures used to test theoretical economic models. Includes techniques for analysis of time series, cross section and panel data as well as regression diagnostics. Computer applications are integrated. A research paper is required.



ECO 494/Senior Thesis Preparation | 0 course unit

(fall)

Prerequisites: Senior standing, economics major.

Independent research under faculty supervision. Students must identify a topic and complete a prospectus for their senior research project (ECO 495). The prospectus must include a motivation, literature review, bibliography and prospective data sources.



ECO 495/Senior Thesis in Economics 1 course unit

(spring and by arrangement)

Prerequisite: ECO 494

Independent research under faculty supervision. Students must have a prospectus approved by their mentor (faculty advisor) prior to registration for this course. This course is the capstone course and research course for economics. The student will complete a formal research paper and present it in front of faculty members and students.



ECO 496/Honors Senior Thesis in Economics | 1 course unit

(spring, and by arrangement)

Prerequisites: Senior standing, acceptance into economics honors program Independent research under faculty supervision. Students must have a prospectus approved by their mentor (faculty advisor) and the entire Economics Department prior to registration for this course. This course is the capstone course and research course for economics, and substitutes for ECO 495. The student will complete a formal research paper and present it in front of the faculty members and students.