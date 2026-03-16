Finance Courses

FIN 201/Fundamental Financial Methods | .5 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: ECO 101 or 102

The basic tools and methods of financial analysis and decision making are introduced to all business majors. A general study of financial management to include time value of money, measurement of risk and return, capital structure, and capital budgeting. All subsequent courses in finance build upon this base, and the course serves as a prerequisite to all additional courses in the finance program.



FIN 202/Introduction to Finance for Non-Business Majors .5 course unit

( occasionally)

Prerequisite: STA 215 or PSY 203

A survey course in finance for non-business majors. Topics include time value of money, valuation and returns, cost of capital and capital budgeting. The elements of accounting and economics necessary for the comprehension of financial concepts and analysis are also covered. This course may not be taken by majors from the School of Business.



FIN 239/Personal Finance | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: None

Management of financial resources in the areas of budgeting, credit, housing, investments, insurance, and retirement planning.



FIN 310/Introduction to Investments and Financial Analysis | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisites: FIN 201, ACC 201

The fundamentals of investing in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and other marketable securities. Securities markets, mechanics of trading, analytical techniques, risk management, diversification, and valuation of assets are included.



FIN 320/Working Capital Management | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisites: FIN 201, ACC 201

Management of short-term assets and liabilities, financial statement analysis, planning, budgeting, and bankruptcy. Extensive use of problems and cases.



FIN 330/ Corporate Finance | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisites: FIN 201, ACC 201

Management of long-term assets and liabilities under condition of uncertainty, cost of capital, and mergers. Extensive use of problems and cases.



FIN 335/Capital Flows and Currency Crisis | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Prerequisite: ECO 102

This course examines the economic and financial forces that influence open economies. Focuses on the causes of currency and banking crises and on the consequences of these crises for domestic economic growth and examines thoroughly the tools governments, central banks, and the International Monetary Fund use to manage balance of payments problems. The course will provide students with a framework for analyzing international monetary policies and problems.





FIN 340/International Finance | 1 course unit

(fall)

Prerequisite: FIN 201

A global approach to financial management. Topics include: financial structure in global markets; managing exchange rate risks and hedging with cash derivatives; international capital budgeting; and international arbitrage and parity.



FIN 350/Management of Financial Institutions | 1 course unit

(spring)

Prerequisite: FIN 201

Analyzes financial institutions with particular emphasis on banking. Topics include balance sheet structure, liquidity, capital adequacy, risk management, cost of funds, bond portfolio construction and valuation, derivatives, and lending.



FIN 360/Financial Modeling | 1 course unit

(spring)

Prerequisite: FIN 310

Extensive use of quantitative methods and spreadsheet software to explore financial models. Topics include: data analysis for risk and return measurement, portfolio optimization, the term structure of interest rates, and option valuation using Monte Carlo simulation and lattices. Course uses a computer laboratory.



FIN 370/Selected Topics in Finance | 1 course unit

(occasionally)

Note: Each time this course is offered, the specific topic and course prerequisites will be announced.

An opportunity to pursue, in a structured setting, a topic of current interest or specialized focus not available in scheduled business courses. (Course context will vary; course may only be taken for credit twice.)



FIN 380/Statistical Financial Analysis | 1 course unit

(fall)

Prerequisites: FIN 201 and one course in statistics

Financial analyses of publicly held firms using statistics. Analysis of firms financial statements based on financial analyst standards. Develop an understanding of the importance of financial statements to financial analysts, creditors and investors.



FIN 391/Independent Study in Finance | Variable course units

Prerequisites: Permission of instructor and department chair

An opportunity to engage in individual or small-group directed readings or study, not otherwise available in the curriculum, under the supervision of a faculty advisor. Student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.



FIN 393/Independent Research in Finance | Variable course units

Prerequisites: Permission of instructor and department chair

An opportunity to engage in individual or small-group projects or studies, not otherwise available in the curriculum, under the supervision of a faculty advisor. The experience should result in a paper which is either published or formally presented. Student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.



FIN 410/Portfolio Management and Derivative Securities | 1 course unit

(spring)

Prerequisite: FIN 310

Continuation of FIN 310 with emphasis on security valuation under uncertainty, efficient financial markets, options, commodity and financial futures, portfolio construction, and planning.





FIN 430/Business Valuation | 1 course unit

(every semester)

Prerequisite: FIN 201, ACC 201

Valuation of closely held corporations using discounted cash flow and comparative company methods. Analysis of financial statements and adjustments to balance sheets and income statements. Coverage also includes the valuation of family limited partnerships and intangible assets.



FIN 495/Senior Thesis in Finance 1 course unit

(spring)

Prerequisites: Senior standing, finance specialization, FIN310, FIN 320, and FIN 330

Independent research under faculty supervision. Topic agreed upon by student and sponsoring faculty member. This course is the capstone writing course for finance. The student will complete a formal, bound research paper.