Instructions for Bloomberg Terminal Sign-Up (BB231)

1 Absolutely NO food or beverages are allowed in this space. No exceptions!

2 Use of the Bloomberg Terminal Room (BB231) is to complete work assigned by your Professor or to complete the Bloomberg certification. This room is not to be used as a meeting space.

3 Students can use the terminal in person only. Only ONE student may use the terminal at a time. ALL students are required to reserve the use of the terminal by following the directions below.

4 Students may submit a calendar request to use the room for no more than 2 hours at a time, and no more than one 2-hour time period in a day.

5 To sign up for a time slot, submit a calendar request (using your TCNJ Gmail account).

6 Sign in to your TCNJ Gmail Account, and open the calendar in your Google Apps.

7 Select the date, start, and end time.

8 In the meeting title, enter your full name and TCNJ email address.

9 Click on “More Options” and add a guest “bb231@tcnj.edu”. You can click on the “Find A Time” tab to see if there is a conflict (if it is grayed out, there is another booking). If you request a time that is already booked, your request will be denied, and you will be sent an email to choose an alternate date/time.

10 Click on “Save”. The request will be sent.

11 The calendar is checked frequently throughout the day. Your calendar request should be approved within 2 business hours. The calendar is only monitored during normal business hours so should you want to sign up for an evening or weekend time, please be sure you do so Monday through Friday between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.

12 Any issues or questions regarding BB231, please email bb231@tcnj.edu.